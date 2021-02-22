Watch Now: Colorful kites brighten Clear Lake sky in festival absence

Although there wasn’t a Color the Wind kite festival in Clear Lake this year, colorful kites filled the sky Saturday.

The unofficial display attracted hundreds of spectators to the Sea Wall to enjoy kites of all shapes and sizes flying over the lake from their vehicles and from the ice.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced in November that it’d take over the kite festival in February 2022 with guidance from longtime organizers Larry and Kay Day.

The Days announced that 2020 would be their final year organizing the Color the Wind kite festival.

After the Days’ announcement, the chamber expressed interest in learning the ins and outs of continuing Color the Wind, but the global pandemic prevented the transfer of information in a timeframe that would make a 2021 event possible.

The next Color the Wind kite festival is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 19, 2022.

For more information about the chamber’s upcoming events, visit the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or its website at www.clearlakeiowa.com.

