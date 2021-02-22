Watch Now: Colorful kites brighten Clear Lake sky in festival absence

Although there wasn’t a Color the Wind kite festival in Clear Lake this year, colorful kites filled the sky Saturday.
The unofficial display attracted hundreds of spectators to the Sea Wall to enjoy kites of all shapes and sizes flying over the lake from their vehicles and from the ice.
Dozens of spectators visited Clear Lake Saturday to view kites of all shapes and sizes as they filled the sky.
Ashley Stewart
The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced in November that it’d take over the kite festival in February 2022 with guidance from longtime organizers Larry and Kay Day.
The Days announced that 2020 would be their final year organizing the Color the Wind kite festival.
After the Days’ announcement, the chamber expressed interest in learning the ins and outs of continuing Color the Wind, but the global pandemic prevented the transfer of information in a timeframe that would make a 2021 event possible.
Families watch an unofficial kite display Saturday in Clear Lake.
The next Color the Wind kite festival is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 19, 2022.
Kites of all shapes and sizes filled the sky over Clear Lake Saturday morning.
For more information about the chamber’s upcoming events, visit the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or its website at
www.clearlakeiowa.com.
The Color the Wind kite festival attracts thousands of spectators and kite flyers from across the country to Clear Lake.
Reece Galloway (center) poses with his grandparents as he flies his really cool, bright-neon pink kite at the annual Color the Wind kite festival in Clear Lake on Saturday, Feb. 15. Reece said that he got his kite on Valentine's Day, just one day before the event.
Along with colorful displays and kite flying, visitors also pulled sleds, built snow forts, and played on the ice on Clear Lake at the annual Color the Wind kite festival on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Kites fly over Clear Lake during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake in 2018.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake in 2018.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
Kites fly over Clear Lake Saturday during the Color the Wind Kite Festival at Clear Lake.
