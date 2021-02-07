Waldorf College alum recall getting busted at 1959 Winter Dance Party

“It was like, ‘Wow, we saw the last concert of Buddy Holly,’” Rogeness said. “It was really something, and that took some heat off us, too, when we appeared before the student government about breaking the rules.”

Hill said he and a friend visited the crash site that morning before class, and the musicians, police and emergency personnel were gone.

While there, he snagged a small piece of the plane, but over the years, it’s disappeared.

“It was curiosity more than anything,” Hill said. “We believed the news, and at that time, it had quite an effect on us.

“I don’t get too emotional, but it was kind of tough. I liked their music.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A few days after the concert, and the crash, Rogeness, Hill and the other students who were written up appeared before the student government to explain why they knowingly broke the rules and to receive their punishment.

At first, Waldorf officials considered expelling those who attended the Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake, but when they realized who, and how many, students that’d take out of school, they decided to suspend them instead, Rogeness said.

The students were suspended from campus for two weeks and were asked to leave right away.