Viva, Charles City! RAGBRAI treks to Floyd County

The RAGBRAI road now leads to Charles City.

After "Century Day" on Wednesday, the longest route of the ride at 105 miles, Thursday's 48-mile trek from Mason City to Charles City seemed like a breeze for some.

"It was a much-needed rest ride. Yesterday was hard," said Fort Collins, Colorado, cyclist Matt Schaub. "This was great."

Mason City residents gave their RAGBRAI guests an early morning farewell, lining up on the streets as early as 6 a.m. Many riders were on the road by 7:30 a.m. dressed in their favorite crazy socks to fit the ride theme.

Riders had close to 48 miles to tackle Thursday, one of the shorter and easiest days on the route. Pit stops along the way included Rockford and Marble Rock.

"That last eight miles were hard. But it is a beautiful day," said Julie Reeder of Independence.

It was cooler for the fifth day of the ride, with temperatures in the mid-70s and sunny skies. Headwinds did create some challenges for riders, especially for those last eight miles.

"It was a little more hilly than what I would of anticipated, but it was relaxed and I think you definitely felt it a bit more because of yesterday's ride," said Andrea Comiskey, who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wednesday was her first 100-mile ride, and her body was feeling the shock. Her recovery include a lot Biofreeze pain-relieving gel and stretching to prepare for Thursday's ride.

Comiskey couldn't sleep and woke up to start the trip to Charles City at 5:30 a.m. The chorus of alarms going off in the main campground made it tough to get extra slumber.

"There's a guy with a cowbell, and every morning he just goes to town with it, usually around six," said Comiskey.

Schaub slept in for the first time on the route this year, waking up at 6:30 a.m. He said his body wasn't really feeling the mileage of Century Day.

"I've done this a few times, and it's a weird thing in that you literally get stronger as the week goes on. You would expect it to be the opposite that you would get more tired," said Schaub. "Each day, I feel I've actually started to feel better and better."

When asked if fellow riders felt the same, Schaub smiled and shook his head.

"Everybody is different. Everybody handles it a little bit differently," said Schaub.

Charles City RAGBRAI had been preparing to see 20,000 ride into town. With a city of just more than 7,000 residents per the 2020 Census, everyone was prepared to host a party.

Some of the riders Charles City woke up early specifically for the Charles City portion of RAGBRAI. Lyle Schmitt of Waterloo arose at 3 a.m. to drive to Mason City then ride his bike to Charles City.

"I'm at an age where you have to pace yourself a little bit," said Schmitt.

Reeder and Lisa Senne, who rode together, specifically chose to ride the fifth day. Reeder is hoping to convince her friend to do two or three days of RAGBRAI, especially since next year will be the 50th anniversary.

"(RAGBRAI) is just the atmosphere and the whole feeling of it. Being around so many people doing the same thing, it's fun," said Senne.

Charles City, whose theme was "Viva Charles City," had an entertainment lineup that would appeal to many. The headliner was Viva Knievel, a band that takes audiences "through the decade," according to its website.

The main square had around 20 vendors set up, ranging from vegan to Philippine cuisine.

Dozens of residents have volunteered to host riders at their homes. Charles City had numerous campsites and shower sites for people to get prepped and well rested for the next stop.

"We've been anticipating it and having a lot of meetings and are just really greatful," said Dianne Cardos, who was volunteering.

She hoped each rider develops an appreciation for Iowa after visiting Charles City and completing RAGBRAI.

"(I hope they) fall in love with Iowa, find out we're a very diverse group of people, and that we're friendly but yet professional," said Cardos.

The first riders started arriving early in the morning, then headed to their campsites or to Central Park to cool off for a bit. Charles City volunteers were quick to welcome their guests and direct them to where they wanted to go.

With only two days left in RAGBRAI, both Comiskey and Schaub said it is a mental challenge to make it to Lansing on Saturday.

"It is a mental game really. Your body will adapt. You just have to convince yourself that this what we're doing," said Comiskey.

"I think (RAGBRAI) is more mental than physical. Throughout the week you have mental moments. We have low points where you are like 'why am I doing this?' I think having the mental stamina is almost more important than the physical stamina," said Schaub.