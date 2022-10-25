Visit Mason City to host screening of Jefferson Highway documentary

The public is invited to see a free showing of a documentary highlighting the historic Jefferson Highway.

According to a press release, “Less Traveled: A Journey from Pine to Palm” documents the journey of two friends as they retrace the century-old highway to discover the adventure that can be had when you take the road less traveled. The screening is being hosted by Visit Mason City.

The screening will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the MacNider Art Museum in Mason City. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Following the free showing, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions. All ages are welcome to attend.

Mason City is slated to host the annual Jefferson Highway Conference June 7-10, 2023. Plans to host the annual gathering of highway history enthusiasts in 2020 were derailed due to COVID-19.