 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Victorian Valentine’s at the Manor at Mapletown Manor in Osage on Feb. 11

  • Updated
  • 0
mapletown 2.jpg

The John C. Whitley home – now called Mapletown Manor – was built in the Second Empire tradition in the latter part of the 19th century.

Experience something new for Valentine's this year. Bring your favorite people and enjoy an enchanted evening at the historic Manor. Each ticket includes self-guided tours of the manor, a delicious array of charcuterie, chocolates, desserts, and a glass of specialty wine, champagne, or signature cocktail. Wander the manor while sampling the variety of goodies or relax at one of the romantic tables or cozy sitting areas. Lounge in the Lodge with coffee or cocoa, and take home some fun Valentine's gifts from the unique Cellar Shop. Great photo spots throughout. Events will take place rain, snow, or shine. All ticket sales are final. Steps are required to enter and tour the Manor. Must be at least 21 to attend. $25 per person online, $35 per person at the door. Victorian Valentine's at the Manor will also be on Feb. 12. Purchase tickets here: https://mapletown-manor-llc.ticketleap.com/victorian-valentines/

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Taika Waititi boards cast of Toy Story spin-off ‘Lightyear’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News