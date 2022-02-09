Victorian Valentine’s at the Manor at Mapletown Manor in Osage on Feb. 11

Experience something new for Valentine's this year. Bring your favorite people and enjoy an enchanted evening at the historic Manor. Each ticket includes self-guided tours of the manor, a delicious array of charcuterie, chocolates, desserts, and a glass of specialty wine, champagne, or signature cocktail. Wander the manor while sampling the variety of goodies or relax at one of the romantic tables or cozy sitting areas. Lounge in the Lodge with coffee or cocoa, and take home some fun Valentine's gifts from the unique Cellar Shop. Great photo spots throughout. Events will take place rain, snow, or shine. All ticket sales are final. Steps are required to enter and tour the Manor. Must be at least 21 to attend. $25 per person online, $35 per person at the door. Victorian Valentine's at the Manor will also be on Feb. 12. Purchase tickets here: https://mapletown-manor-llc.ticketleap.com/victorian-valentines/