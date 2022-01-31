 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valentines for Veterans Come-and-Go Workshop at Fat Hill Brewing on Tuesday

Fat Hill is hosting a Valentines for Veterans Come-and-Go Workshop on Feb. 8.

Fat Hill is working with KCMR Radio and the Mason City VA Clinic to provide a big stack of goodies for their “Valentines for Veterans” program. Fat Hill has tons of paper, stickers, ribbon, lace, markers, glue, scissors, etc. All they need now is some creative people looking for a fun night out and some bonus good karma. Our creations will be handed out to any service members who visit the VA clinic on Valentine’s Day and delivered to homebound vets as well. The “card bar” will be open in the taproom between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Just grab whatever supplies you need, and then drop any finished cards in the box provided. Make as many or few cards as you like. No need to register or check in with the bartenders. No fee as well.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette.

