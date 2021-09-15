 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
“Two Ways Home” Screening at North Iowa Community Auditorium in Mason City on Friday
0 comments
alert top story

“Two Ways Home” Screening at North Iowa Community Auditorium in Mason City on Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Ways Home 3

Mason City native Tanna Frederick plays Kathy in "Two Ways Home," which follows an Iowa woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The movie was filmed and produced in North Iowa.

 Ashley Stewart

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Filmed Garner and starring Mason City native Tanna Frederick, this independent film is about a young woman returning home to rural Iowa while balancing her Bipolar Disorder and struggling to care for her veteran grandfather, who is suffering with PTSD from wartime service, all while trying to reconcile with her estranged 12-year-old daughter. TheAll tickets are $5 and proceeds go to NAMI on Campus which provides mental health resources to NIACC students. The screening starts at 7 p.m.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince George is taking on this important new skill as he enters 4th grade

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News