Twist and shout: North Iowa duos prepare for Dancing for the Dream

Some North Iowans are taking their dance moves to the next level to support others in the community.

Dancing for the Dream is back to boogie down at 6 p.m. on March 26 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. There are seven performances this year, with each dancing duo hoping for people's votes, which come in the form monetary donations from spectators.

All of the funds from the night will go to 43 North Iowa, which is hosting the event. 43 North Iowa is a nonprofit organization that helps support the household, employment, and community experiences of people with disabilities. This year, the organization has a goal of reaching $55,000.

The dancers for the 2022 Dancing for the Dream event are: Brooke Bailey with Steve Bailey, Alyshia Burgmeier with Kyle Burgmeier, Lisa Brinkley with Jeff Brinkley, Jill Branstad with Bob Branstad, Colleen Frein with Lucas Frein, Nicole Nobisch with Kyle De Buhr, and Kara Ruge with Nate Ruge.

After accepting an offer to participate, duos got to work learning their routine. All of the dancers have varying levels of dance knowledge coming in, and work with an instructor to prepare.

"(Dance instructor Mary Drew) looked at me and knew I was going to be a project," said Nate Ruge with a smile. "So she knew that we needed to spend all the time that we could with her. It's been a lot of fun. She's been wonderful to work with."

"(Lucas) is a very good dancer. He gets rhythm, and that's the important thing," said Colleen Frein.

The Freins and the Ruges have been practicing just over a month. Despite being outside of their comfort zones, both couples said its worth it.

"It's uncomfortable to be in front of people for a couple minutes," said Nate. "[But,] you know why you're doing it, and it's really about just bringing some joy and having some fun."

Colleen says all of the duos have checked in with each other to see how practice has been goingand how ready they are. Even with the friendly check-ins, there is still a little bit of rivalry to see who can get the most donations. Previews of duos' routines have been released on 43 North Iowa's Facebook page.

"Jeff Brinkley and I are friends too and I've talked to him a little bit. We both have more felt (empathy) for each other," said Kara Ruge. "We're a bit nervous. Our bodies are not built for this."

"There's some rivalry but I think we all know it's all in good fun. We know everyone who is dancing and we're all just trying to raise more money," said Colleen. "So, you know, if I can raise more money Baileys, good (for us). We can raise more money (overall.)"

"Go ahead and let me in there, I'm also apart of it," chuckled Lucas Frein.

The Ruges revealed they will be dancing to "Better When I Am Dancin'" by Meghan Trainor. Merengue, not to be confused with the dessert item, is the style of dance the two will be drawing a lot of their moves from.

"We have different styles of learning the dance," said Kara. "I think Nate is very much a counter like Mary, the 'five-six-seven-eight,' and Nate can count and do it all the way. I'm like 'turn on the music, I got to hear the stop and the start and the beat.'"

The Freins are dancing a collection of Latin styles to the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's animated movie "Encanto." Lucas said the tough part about their dance is remembering all of the parts.

"Dancing is just hard," said Lucas. "It's challenging to remember everything, because we're not just doing a waltz to a waltz song. It's literally a made up dance and nothing really repeats itself, so it's all really unique to the song."

Both the Freins and the Ruges have met some physical challenges along the way, like a broken toe and a pulled shoulder. Pushing through those challenges and learning the routines have taught both duos the joys of dancing. Colleen said it all has been worth it to support 43 North Iowa and the work they do.

"43 North Iowa is giving people the tools they need to be able to work and to be able [to interact] in society as much as they want to be and not pushed to the parameters," said Colleen. "I'm just really thankful that we have an organization like this in our community."

43 North Iowa announced 2022 Dancing for the Dream competitors 43 North Iowa announced on Thursday this year's competitors for its Dancing for the Dream fu…

Dancing for the Dream is 43 North Iowa's signature fundraising event, and will also have silent and live auctions held throughout the night. Tickets to the event are $60 per person, with a chance to play Deal or No Deal.

For tickets or donation, text D4D to 41444 or call 641-423-3301. A link to purchase tickets online and make donation can be found on the nonprofit's Facebook event.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.