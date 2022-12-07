 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TubaChristmas at Southbridge Mall in Mason City on Dec. 10

Tuba Christmas 14

A photo from the 32nd annual TubaChristmas in 2017 at the Southbridge Mall featuring dozens of tuba, sousaphone, euphonium and baritone players playing Christmas tunes to a large audience in the mall's center court.

Join others for Mason City TubaChristmas 2022. The concert will take place at the Principal Pavilion at Southbridge Mall at 1 p.m. Tuba, euphonium, baritone horn and Sousaphone players of all ages and abilities are welcome to play. Join others for rehearsal at Mason City High School with registration starting at 10 a.m. and rehearsal starting at 10:30 a.m. You will need to bring a music stand to use at the performance.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

