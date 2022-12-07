TubaChristmas at Southbridge Mall in Mason City on Dec. 10

Join others for Mason City TubaChristmas 2022. The concert will take place at the Principal Pavilion at Southbridge Mall at 1 p.m. Tuba, euphonium, baritone horn and Sousaphone players of all ages and abilities are welcome to play. Join others for rehearsal at Mason City High School with registration starting at 10 a.m. and rehearsal starting at 10:30 a.m. You will need to bring a music stand to use at the performance.