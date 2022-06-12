'Trouble in River City' prepares for Red Bull Soapbox Race

They're going the distance. They're going for hometown pride.

"Trouble in River City", a soapbox team, will be representing Mason City on June 18 at the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Des Moines. The team will be competing against 50 teams from across the country on an obstacle-filled downhill course.

"We saw this advertised online and thought it sounded like something that would be able to showcase (Scotty Anderson's) design skills with fabrication. He also loves to drive anything," said Jaylin Anderson. "It was just a perfect opportunity to make those worlds collide."

Trouble in River City is made up of a crew of five, all family members. Scotty Anderson, who is a local dirt track driver, will be driving with his co-pilot David Westendorf. Jaylin Anderson, Madi Anderson, and Kaylyn Westendorf will be pushing the soapbox down the hill on competition day.

According to Scotty, this is a new challenge for all of them.

"This is a lot different than the kids' soapbox derby you might see on TV, especially stuff in the past where it's a race from the top to the bottom," said Scotty. "That's all about speed. This has jumps and turns and obstacles."

The Red Bull Soapbox Race tests the non-motorized vehicles with the course while they barrel down over 25 MPH. It becomes a question if a team's soapbox will survive to the bottom of the course.

Along with building a soapbox that is durable, teams design their vehicles to look wacky. The crazier the design can put a team in the running for a people's choice award through votes. Soapbox cars that have a design relating to where the team is from can put them in the race for a hometown pride award.

All five members of a team, in addition to building a car, need to work on a short skit. The skit is performed before pushing the soapbox down the hill.

Overall winner of the race is based on three parts according to Scotty: overall time to the bottom, creativity of the craft, and creativity of their skit.

Trouble in River City's soapbox, "Weapon of Brass Destruction", is built to look like a large trombone. The team has been working on the handmade car for around two months, which included making sure they could use a "The Music Man" theme and Meredith Willson's likeness. Scotty said the team is working on making the vehicle makes noise.

"There are other trombone aspects on the car, like the steering wheel is made out of some old trombone parts," Scotty said. "The brake lever is actually a trombone all on itself. You just pull on the trombone and stop the car."

Weapon of Brass Destruction has gone through a couple of test runs but the team would like to jump it before giving it the okay.

"Before band fest, we took it down the sled hill at East Park. We went to the steepest part and shot down that. It was wild," said Scotty with a smile.

With only a number of days until the race, Jaylin says the team is feeling a mixture of anticipation and excitement.

"I think we're kind of definitely a little anxious to see how the actual race goes going into it. But overall, I think we're happy and we're excited," Jaylin said.

"I'm just hoping we don't wreck it. If we do, it is spectacular. I don't want it to be we go up against something and we're stuck. It's either finish fast or we just tear it up all the way down," said Scotty.

Both Jaylin and Scotty are thankful for the Mason City community and sponsors for the support to make the race possible for Trouble in River City.

Community members who want to support them can drive down to Iowa State Capitol Complex on race day or vote for them for the fan favorite award. The voting window opens at 9 a.m. on Friday and can be done by going to the Red Bull Soapbox Race website. People can vote once per day.

"It would be cool to walk away with the hometown pride award and the community has been behind it. I think it would be a good nod to Meredith Willson. I think it'd be a good nod to all the people that have supported us and bring something back to Mason City," said Jaylin.

Scotty added it felt good to him to create something that the Mason City community can rally for and come together.

"Win or lose, it doesn't matter so much. We're going out as a family and we've already made it which is so much more than most people got to do," said Scotty.

