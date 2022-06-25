'Trouble in River City' finds wings at Red Bull Soapbox Race

Sometimes it takes a community to race a soapbox car and win awards.

"Trouble in River City," the soapbox team representing Mason City in the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Des Moines, received two awards on June 18. Through the power of votes and the team reflecting the community, Trouble in River City took home People's Choice Award and Casey's Hometown Racer award.

"It went from this little idea to this big community backed event and that's the thing that's got me the most. Mason City spoke and they delivered," said team member Jaylin Anderson.

Trouble in River City is made up of a crew of five, all family members. Scotty Anderson, who is a local dirt track driver, drove the car with his co-pilot David Westendorf. Jaylin, Madi Anderson, and Kaylyn Westendorf pushed the soapbox down the hill on competition day.

The Red Bull Soapbox Race tests the non-motorized vehicles with the course while they barrel down over 25 MPH. All of the cars have eccentric designs and the teams are dressed just as wild. It becomes a question if a team's soapbox will survive to the bottom of the course.

Trouble in River City's soapbox, "Weapon of Brass Destruction", is built to look like a large trombone and pays homage to "The Music Man." The car raced in warm weather conditions on race day and had hundreds of spectators checking it out.

"As soon as they saw our car, they knew exactly what it was and they knew Music Man," said David. "It was just so surprising to see everybody that wasn't from Mason City that knew what the storyline was."

"They would start singing as soon as they saw the trombone," said Kaylyn.

Out of the 50 plus teams to go down the track that day, Trouble in River City raced around the midway point. Both Scotty and David said the track felt smooth and the jumps were easier than expected thanks to how Weapon of Brass Destruction was designed. The three who were pushing cheered as the car zoomed to the bottom.

"I felt we were pushing them to their doom," said Madi. "We we're just pushing them out and saying 'good luck to you' and our part is done."

"It was probably the biggest adrenaline rush that I've ever had," said Scotty. "I've raced and we've done snowmobiles. But from the moment we sat in the car til we slid into victory lane, it was nuts."

Trouble in River City received almost three times the amount of online votes for the People's Choice Award as the runner-up did according to Scotty. In addition to the award, the team received $500 in gift cards to celebrate in downtown Des Moines according to a release.

The team was also selected for the Casey's Hometown Racer award because judges believed they best reflected the heart of its community the best. With the award, the team was given a year's worth of free pizza in their Casey's Rewards account says a release.

"It was very confusing. Being up there then walking away and then all of a sudden everybody's yelling at you, telling you to go back," said David. "Like why do we need to go back and I'm like 'oh my god, we won another one.'"

After congratulations from other teams and the news spread that Trouble in River City received awards, all of the team members' phones were buzzing with notifications. Search results and social media posts displayed the trombone on wheels.

"I finally gave up on looking at it. I kept feeling my phone go off and I couldn't even reply fast enough," said Kaylyn.

"I looked over at Jaylin's phone at one point and she was just scrolling and scrolling and it was trombone everywhere you looked," said Madi.

Now that the race is over, a community celebration is being planned for July 14 at Music Man Square with a time yet to be determined according to Jaylin. The car will be kept there at the museum for people to see it on display.

"We want people coming to check out the car and celebrate with us," said Jaylin.

All of the team members were thankful for all the people who have supported them throughout their journey and with votes.

"It really kind of gave us a little bit of inspiration as a community. I think it was the one thing that it was highly showcased that we all came together as a community," said Jaylin.

"Everyone was behind us," said Scotty. "We got sponsors that helped out but everybody as a whole, it's just a huge thank you to the whole city for coming together on such a thing."

