A1A, a trop-rock band, will perform Sunday at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake.

Trop-rock fans and Parrot Heads unite.

The Official and Original Jimmy Buffett tribute show will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Surf Ballroom & Museum, 460 N. Shore Drive, in Clear Lake and feature A1A, a trop-rock band, and guest High South, a Nashville-based band whose harmonies draw comparisons to the Eagles, Doobie Brothers and others.

Trop rock — a mix of rock ‘n’ roll, country, Caribbean, reggae and others designed to create an “island vibe” or escapist state of mind — is frequently associated with artists like Kenny Chesney, the Zac Brown Band and Buffett.

Parrot Head is the nickname for Buffett fans.

A1A, named after the legendary Florida highway, was born in 1991 when lead vocalist and guitarist Jeff Pike asked Atlanta Parrot Head Club founder Scott Nickerson to join him in his one-man tribute to Buffett. In 1992, the band won a Jimmy Buffett Sound Alike Contest for Margaritaville Records and A1A started a trop-rock journey that hasn't slowed a bit, the band’s website says.

A1A has been instrumental in the growth of the international Parrot Head Club community and trop-rock music. It was the first band to repeatedly headline the annual Jimmy Buffett “Meeting of The Minds” Parrot Head Convention and many more landmark annual Parrot Head events.

The band has released three albums of original trop-rock music and has played around the world. Members from Buffett’s band, Greg “Fingers” Taylor, Mac McAnally, Michael Utley, Robert Greenidge, Peter Mayer, Nadirah Shakoor and Tina Gullickson have performed with the band over the years.

Tickets cost $17 in advance and $22 at the door. They may be purchased at the Surf Ballroom or by calling 641-357-6151 or by visiting www.surfballroom.com.

Sunday’s show is being presented in part by the Isle of Iowa Parrot Head Club that staged Island Fever Showcase, a two-day trop-rock event, over Labor Day weekend last year.

The Island Fever Showcase will return to the Surf Ballroom Labor Day weekend in 2020. More information will be announced later.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

