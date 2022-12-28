 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trivia Tuesday at The Legacy Grill in Clear Lake on Jan. 3

The Legacy Grill

The Legacy Grill has an array of signature cocktails to choose from.

Join The Legacy Grill for Trivia Tuesday. They will be serving up great food, drink specials and are planning some fun prizes for their first ever music themed trivia night. Hope to see you from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free to the public.

