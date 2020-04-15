TRI Clear Lake delayed until Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The triathlon that draws hundreds of athletes to run, bike and swim in Clear Lake annually has been postponed.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the TRI Clear Lake Committee announced last week that the event would take place on Saturday, Sept. 5, instead of Saturday, May 30, due to COVID-19 and their concern for the health, safety and well-being of the community.

“We know that this news is disappointing to you, just as disappointing to us. Our committee has poured our hearts and souls, as well as countless hours, into making TRI Clear Lake 2020 the best race ever, and postponing is never an easy decision,” the committee wrote. “We also understand the hours you have dedicated to training for this race, so please know that this postponement was made with the safety of the entire community in mind, including Clear Lake‘s most vulnerable populations.

“We appreciate your flexibility and understanding during this unprecedented time.”

The new date for TRI Clear Lake falls during Labor Day weekend, which Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Chamber president and CEO, said “ups the event’s value because there’s a lot going on in Clear Lake,” including the Island Fever Showcase at the Surf Ballroom & Museum and Antiques in the Square in City Park.