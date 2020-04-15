TRI Clear Lake delayed until Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19

The triathlon that draws hundreds of athletes to run, bike and swim in Clear Lake annually has been postponed.
The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the TRI Clear Lake Committee announced last week that the event would take place on Saturday, Sept. 5, instead of Saturday, May 30, due to COVID-19 and their concern for the health, safety and well-being of the community.
“We know that this news is disappointing to you, just as disappointing to us. Our committee has poured our hearts and souls, as well as countless hours, into making TRI Clear Lake 2020 the best race ever, and postponing is never an easy decision,” the committee wrote. “We also understand the hours you have dedicated to training for this race, so please know that this postponement was made with the safety of the entire community in mind, including Clear Lake‘s most vulnerable populations.
“We appreciate your flexibility and understanding during this unprecedented time.”
The new date for TRI Clear Lake falls during Labor Day weekend, which Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Chamber president and CEO, said “ups the event’s value because there’s a lot going on in Clear Lake,” including the Island Fever Showcase at the Surf Ballroom & Museum and Antiques in the Square in City Park.
Nearly 300 athletes participated in the triathlon last year, and more than 320 had registered for this year’s event prior to the announcement, she said.
For registered athletes unable to participate on the new date, which falls during Labor Day weekend, organizers are offering a virtual race option or allowing them to defer their registration to 2021 TRI Clear Lake date, which is scheduled for May 29, 2021.
The fourth annual triathlon, sanctioned by USA Triathlon, will feature sprint and Olympic distances and routes.
The sprint route starts at State Park Beach with a 500-meter swim, followed by a 12.4-mile bicycle course and a 3.1-mile run, concluding at City Park in downtown Clear Lake.
The new Olympic distance and route features a 1,500-meter swim, 24.8-mile bicycle ride and 6.2-mile run.
More information about TRI Clear Lake is available at www.triclearlakeia.com or on the TRI Clear Lake Facebook page.
Last month, the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce—like many other organizations in North Iowa—canceled or postponed all its March and April events because of COVID-19.
Some events, like the Earth Day 5K and 10K, are being held virtually between April 22-26, so people can still get out and get moving even though they can’t physically do it together.
Doughan said the chamber is currently evaluating its May, June and July events, like Thursdays on Main and the Fourth of July celebration, based on recommendations from local and national health officials.
Decisions related to the status of each event will be made about six weeks prior, she said. That means the decision for the Fourth of July would come in May.
“It’s our longest standing town tradition, so it’d be heartbreaking to cancel, but obviously public safety is a huge concern,” she said. “We’ll cross that bridge when it comes.”
The chamber has already postponed the start of Thursdays on Main, which features evenings of live music, food and fun in downtown Clear Lake during the summer.
The first event is tentatively scheduled to begin on June 4 instead of in May.
Doughan said the chamber is exploring ways it may be able to engage members of the community and area musicians for an online Thursdays on Main before then.
For more information about the status of Clear Lake’s upcoming events, visit www.clearlakeiowa.com or follow the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
