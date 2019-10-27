{{featured_button_text}}
A Twin Cities a cappella group is returning to Mason City.

Tonic Sol-fa, an Emmy Award-winning quartet, will perform at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at The Music Man Square, 308 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

“It’s always nice to come back to a place that wants to have you back, first of all, and a place you have a good fan base,” said Jared Dove, Tonic Sol-fa bass. “That always beats going into a place cold and trying to introduce yourself for the first time.”

Tonic Sol-fa began at St. John’s University in central Minnesota and includes lead vocalist Shaun Johnson, tenor and vocal percussionist Greg Bannwarth, baritone and percussionist/vocal percussionist Theo Brown and Dove.

Together, the group reached national prominence with appearances on NBC’s “Today Show” and in Newsweek magazine.

They’ve shared the stage with Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworthy and “Weird Al” Yankovic and were inducted in the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame alongside Prince.

Tonic Sol-fa has performed at North Iowa venues like North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City and the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake.

Their upbeat, contemporary, pop a cappella caters to a broad demographic of music lovers.

“A cappella gives us the freedom to do many different genres of music, from pop, rock, gospel, country, oldies and everything in between,” Dove said. “It’s nice to be able to switch from one style to another.”

Wednesday’s concert will feature Tonic Sol-fa’s newest music, signature songs and even a holiday tune or two in honor of its upcoming tour.

Tonic Sol-fa, a touring group, plans to release new music, a short album featuring five songs, for the first time in a couple years in the near future.

“We’re throwing in bunch of stuff that we’ve been working on in the studio as well as stuff still tinkering with (into our show),” Dove said.

Tickets cost $20 and are available at The Music Man Square, Visit Mason City or online at www.tonicsolfa.com.

“Tonic Sol-fa takes pride in the overall entertainment of the show,” Dove said. “We don’t just stand up there and sing a bunch of nice songs. There’s a lot of stuff going on in and around the singing. We pull the audience in and make them a part of show and make it an experience that’ll last beyond the evening.”

For more information about Tonic Sol-fa, visit the group’s website or the Tonic Sol-fa Facebook page.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

