Toddler Gym & Tumble at Cedar River Complex in Osage on March 22

Who's ready to tumble...and run, jump, and more? Cedar River Complex is. Get some exercise while we work on our balance and coordination, all while you giggle and play. This class is open to children ages 3 to 5-years-old. Please wear comfy clothes, socks, and have clean sneakers. The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Costs $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for non-members. Those with questions can call Sarah Gerbig at 641-832-3600.