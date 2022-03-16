 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toddler Gym & Tumble at Cedar River Complex in Osage on March 22

Cedar River Complex FRONT

In this file photo from October 2021, the front of the Cedar River Complex.

Who's ready to tumble...and run, jump, and more? Cedar River Complex is. Get some exercise while we work on our balance and coordination, all while you giggle and play. This class is open to children ages 3 to 5-years-old. Please wear comfy clothes, socks, and have clean sneakers. The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Costs $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for non-members. Those with questions can call Sarah Gerbig at 641-832-3600.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

