The annual Mason City Pride Festival will return for its third year with more for the whole family this weekend.

The festival, which aims to support the North Iowa LGBTQ+ community and its allies, will take place from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at East Park, 802 Third St. NE, in Mason City.

“We’re just recognizing the equality of the LGBTQ community and trying to bring everyone out and bring them all together for some fun,” said Stacie Stokesbary, president of Mason City Pride, the nonprofit that organizes the festival.

The festival was launched two years ago by Mason City Pride co-founders Aiden "A.J." Bradbury and Teanna Corcoran to promote freedom equality and educate people about equality and gender expression at a time when the political climate threatens the human rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony at the East Park band shell. Open mic will take place from noon-3 p.m., where individuals are invited to sing, perform or speak content appropriate for all ages.

For those looking to attend this year’s Mason City Pride Festival, here are 5 things you won’t want to miss:

1. Drag shows

One of the biggest draws to the Pride event is the drag performances, and this year’s event will feature Des Moines-area performers in two shows.

The 6-8 p.m. show will be appropriate for all ages, while the 8:30-10:30 p.m. show will be geared toward adults based on music and dance selection.

2. Youth pageant

The first Mr. and Miss Mason City Youth Pride Pageant, co-hosted by Vlad Moon and America’s Little Miss Princess Iowa Devanie Mora, will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday. Sign up is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Youth 20 and younger are encouraged to come as they are or in drag. They’ll answer stage questions and perform one song.

Contestants will be judged by Jade Knight, Ann Squier-Hammond, Davie Welsher and a random audience member. Crowns will be presented to Mr. and Miss Mason City Youth Pride, who will have the opportunity to perform at the drag show.

3. Pride service

A worship service will be held from 5-6 p.m. Saturday at the band shell. The Rev. Erika Breddin, designated interim pastor at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Mason City.

4. Vendors

Mason City Pride will feature more than 20 merchandise, informational and food vendors, like Black Dog BBQ and Maria’s Tacos, from across Iowa. A bouncy house will also be on site.

5. After party

The Mason City Pride event fun will continue at Mason City Brewing, 28 E. State St. at 10:30 p.m. with an after party. The after party will feature more drag performances.

For more information about the festival and the nonprofit, visit the Mason City Pride page on Facebook.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

