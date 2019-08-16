The annual Mason City Pride Festival will return for its third year with more for the whole family this weekend.
“We’re just recognizing the equality of the LGBTQ community and trying to bring everyone out and bring them all together for some fun,” said Stacie Stokesbary, president of Mason City Pride, the nonprofit that organizes the festival.
2019 Mason City Pride Festival schedule
Saturday, Aug. 17
11 a.m. Pride opening
Noon-3 p.m. Open mic
3-5 p.m. Mr. and Miss Mason City Youth Pride Pageant
5-6 p.m. Pride service
6-8 p.m. Drag show for all ages
8:30-10 p.m. Drag show for mature audience
The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony at the East Park band shell. Open mic will take place from noon-3 p.m., where individuals are invited to sing, perform or speak content appropriate for all ages.
The 2018 Mason City Pride Festival was held Saturday, August 18, in East Park.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
For those looking to attend this year’s Mason City Pride Festival, here are 5 things you won’t want to miss:
One of the biggest draws to the Pride event is the drag performances, and this year’s event will feature Des Moines-area performers in two shows.
The 6-8 p.m. show will be appropriate for all ages, while the 8:30-10:30 p.m. show will be geared toward adults based on music and dance selection.
The first Mr. and Miss Mason City Youth Pride Pageant, co-hosted by Vlad Moon and America’s Little Miss Princess Iowa Devanie Mora, will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday. Sign up is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Youth 20 and younger are encouraged to come as they are or in drag. They’ll answer stage questions and perform one song.
Contestants will be judged by Jade Knight, Ann Squier-Hammond, Davie Welsher and a random audience member. Crowns will be presented to Mr. and Miss Mason City Youth Pride, who will have the opportunity to perform at the drag show.
A worship service will be held from 5-6 p.m. Saturday at the band shell. The Rev. Erika Breddin, designated interim pastor at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Mason City.
Mason City Pride will feature more than 20 merchandise, informational and food vendors, like Black Dog BBQ and Maria’s Tacos, from across Iowa. A bouncy house will also be on site.
The Mason City Pride event fun will continue at Mason City Brewing, 28 E. State St. at 10:30 p.m. with an after party. The after party will feature more drag performances.
Photos: Mason City Pride Festival 2018
The 2018 Mason City Pride Festival was held Saturday, August 18, in East Park.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
The 2018 Mason City Pride Festival was held Saturday, August 18, in East Park.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
The 2018 Mason City Pride Festival was held Saturday, August 18, in East Park.
LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette
Photos: Mason City Pride Festival 2017
Jade Knight, of Des Moines performs at Mason City Pridefest at East Park in Mason City on Saturday.
Equality, inclusiveness and freedom of gender expression are were celebrated.
The event, MC Pridefest, aims to support the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning community, known by the acronym LGBTQ+, as well as its allies.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
Mason City Pride
Jade Knight, of Des Moines, performs at Mason City Pridefest at East Park in Mason City on Saturday.
Equality, inclusiveness and freedom of gender expression were celebrated at the event.
MC Pridefest aims to support the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning community, known by the acronym LGBTQ+, as well as its allies according to event organizers.
Pridefest
Mason City Pridefest was held Saturday, June 3, 2017 at East Park in Mason City.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
