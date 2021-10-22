 Skip to main content
The Righteous Brothers Mason City performance postponed

The Righteous Brothers - NIACC

Promotion image for the Righteous Brothers.

 Provided

Due to a medical emergency, The Righteous Brothers performance, which was set for Sunday, Oct. 24 at the North Iowa Auditorium, has been postponed.

The show's been rescheduled for Saturday, July 9, at 7 p.m.

Those who bought tickets but can't attend the new date may have their tickets refunded, receive a gift certificate or exchange theirs for an upcoming show. There's also the option to convert the amount of the ticket to a tax-deductible donation to support the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

For more information or to discuss options, contact the box office at 641-422-4188 or performingarts@niacc.edu.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

