“The Price Is Right Live” is returning to Mason City.
The iconic game show, presented by Henkel Construction Company and KIMT-TV, will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the North Iowa Community Auditorium, 500 College Drive.
This is the second time in three years that “The Price Is Right Live,” the traveling version of the popular TV game show, has been a part of North Iowa Area Community College’s Performing Arts and Leadership Series. The last time was in February 2016.
“The Price Is Right Live” gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come on down” and play classic games, like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fabulous Showcase, for a chance to win cash, appliances, vacations and even a new car.
Showing to near sold-out audiences for more than 10 years, the on-stage traveling show has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members across North America.
Todd Newton, a daytime Emmy Award winning game show host, will host “The Price Is Right Live.”
Newton, known for his work on E! Entertainment Television, entered the world of games shows in 1999 as host of “Hollywood Showdown.” He has since appeared on shows, such as “Whammy,” “Family Game Night,” “Instant Millionaire” and more.
You have free articles remaining.
For those who enjoy the rush of emotions experienced while watching the show on television, imagine the possibilities being in the audience and watching it live.
For more information, visit www.priceisrightlive.com or watch a video at www.niacc.edu/palvideos.
For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.
No purchase necessary to register for a chance to be a contestant, which is open to legal U.S. residents 18 and older.
For rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements, call or visit the NIACC Box Office. Tickets are required to watch the show; ticket purchase will not increase the chance of being selected to play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.