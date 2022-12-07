 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The New Horizons Holiday Band Concert at The Music Man Square in Mason City on Dec. 14

Music Man Square

The Music Man Square in downtown Mason City.

The Music Man Square is pleased to host The New Horizons Holiday Band Concert. Join us in the Reunion Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. The New Horizons Band, which is made up of 50-plus area musicians, is under the direction of Bernie Bjorklund. Come early to see the beautiful holiday decorations on The Music Man Square streetscape and enjoy Christmas treats following the concert. It will be a wonderful start to your holiday season. Free admission.

