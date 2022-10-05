The Manhattan Transfer with the Diva Jazz at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium in Mason City on Oct. 10

The Manhattan Transfer with The Diva Jazz Orchestra will be performing at the NIACC Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 10. The show is set to start at 7 p.m. Ten-time Grammy winners, The Manhattan Transfer, celebrate their 50th anniversary with a farewell world tour joined by special guests, The DIVA Big Band. The Manhattan Transfer continues to set the standard as one of the world’s greatest and most innovative vocal groups. Join others at the NIACC Auditorium to hear from The Manhattan Transfer. This show is presented by Neurosurgery of North Iowa and Globe Gazette. Tickets start at $20.