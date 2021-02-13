'The House at Pooh Corner' opens Tuesday in Mason City

Winnie the Pooh and his friends from the Hundred Acre Woods are coming to the Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City.
“The House at Pooh Corner,” sponsored by North Iowa Orthodontics, opens Tuesday at the theater, 616 N. Delaware Ave. Performances are at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
“We want people with young children to come because that’s the only reason to do this play is to entertain,” said Tom Ballmer, Stebens executive director. “It’s a very fun play and it has a lot of entertainment value for adults, too.”
“The House at Pooh Corner,” based on the work of A.A. Milne, follows Christopher Robin’s toy animals Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga, Roo and Eeyore on their adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood.
Milne published “The House at Pooh Corner” in 1928, just two years after his first collection “Winnie-the-Pooh” debuted, and since then, his characters and stories have been popularized in TV series and feature films through The Walt Disney Co.
Liv Hackbart, a Mason City High School sophomore, and Rebecca Kadera, a Rockford-Rockford-Marble Rock senior, said they grew up watching the stories of Winnie the Pooh and his friends and that’s, in large part, why they auditioned for the production this winter.
“Winnie the Pooh has always been one of my favorite TV shows and movies and “I thought it would be really fun to be able to portray this in a play and be a part of it,” Kadera said.
Kadera, who is appearing on the Stebens stage for the first time since “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” last February, will play Eeyore, a “gloomy and sad” donkey who at times can be wise.
She said Eeyore was her favorite — and most relatable — character as a child.
“When I was younger, I kind of felt like I was a lot like him, just always moping around,” she said.
Kadera has appeared on stage in 21 Stebens productions and off stage in nine others. She was the stage manager for “Buried Treasure,” the theater’s fall show.
“The House at Pooh Corner” has been her favorite because of her interest in the stories and her connection with the cast.
“I’ve enjoyed just everyone coming together as a group and being able to do this on stage even with the pandemic going on,” Kadera said. “We’re working through it.”
Hackbart, who was cast as Rabbit, describes her character as fussy, orderly and someone who likes to be in charge.
The production is her first on-stage appearance since “Matilda: The Musical” in December 2019. She worked backstage in props design during “Buried Treasure” last fall.
“I kind of forgot what it was like to act along with other people, so it’s a nice thing to come back to acting with other people and having those relationships on stage,” she said.
Hackbart said it’s also been fun bringing Rabbit to life, and she hopes children and adults alike enjoy the show.
“I hope especially adults that come can kind of go back to their childhoods and remember when they saw ‘Winnie the Pooh,’” she said.
Tiyana Rogers, a Mason City High School senior, said she hopes catch all the “hidden jokes” in “The House at Pooh Corner.”
Rogers, who is appearing in her 12th Stebens production, plays Tigger, a bouncy, rambunctious tiger.
“I wanted the part of Tigger because I thought I could portray it really well considering my personality matches Tigger’s very well,” she said.
Rogers described Tigger as “very bubbly, energetic and always trying to put a smile on people’s faces.”
Her character also lives in the moment and doesn’t really think about the future, a feeling she said she can relate to as a high school senior.
“I don’t like to think about me graduating and leaving here,” she said. “It’s been my home for quite a while.”
Rogers last appeared on the Stebens' stage as Truffles in “Snoopy!!!” in December and she is also part of this year’s traveling show, “Abby and the Absolutes,” as Abby.
She said she’s enjoyed being part of “The House at Pooh Corner” because Ballmer and Ava Ciavarelli, the stage manager, have challenged her to bring more to her character to make it more lively and entertaining.
“If you watch the show, I’m always doing something,” Rogers said.
Ballmer said the script for “The House at Pooh Corner” is perfect for this year because it only requires a small cast.
“The House at Pooh Corner” is Stebens' third main-stage production of the 2020-2021 season, and all three of them have featured small casts.
The 2019-2020 season was shortened due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last winter.
The production features a cast and crew of nearly 30 members.
“We have a great cast,” Ballmer said. “We actually have two good casts.”
He has cast understudies for each role in case someone is unable to perform due to a COVID-19-related absence.
Although Gov. Kim Reynolds has loosened COVID-19 restrictions across the state, Stebens will continue limiting tickets, requiring masks and eliminating cast-audience interactions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
About 30 tickets will be sold for each show, and seating will be socially distanced.
“Typically, in years past we see a lot more general public come to show, but it’s now been more families, neighbors, who know the cast,” Ballmer said. “We’d like to see some children come watch it.”
Those cast in “The House at Pooh Corner” are Delia Fick, as Early; Liv Hackbart, Rabbit; Avery Heinzerling, Kanga; Elsa Bookmeyer, Roo; Alex Bohls, Winnie the Pooh; Ishnoor Kaur, Piglet; Rebecca Kadera, Eeyore; Claire Sampson, Late; Mark Bradley, Christopher Robin; Brynn Christianson, Owl; Tiyana Rogers, Tigger; Ava Ciavarelli, Voice; Carleigh Arjes, Early understudy; Caelyn Bailey, Rabbit understudy; Maggie Gerrietts, Kanga understudy; McKenna Schlitter, Roo understudy; Amelia Mirowski, Winnie the Pooh understudy; Henry Hansen, Piglet understudy; Ava Ciavarelli, Eeyore understudy; Madeline Cornish, Late understudy; Cooper Garrison, Christopher Robin understudy; Janae Hansen, Owl understudy; and Alexander Shipman, Tigger understudy.
The crew is Janae Hansen, assistant stage manager; Makenna Hansen, assistant to the director; Ava Ciavarelli, light design and stage manager; Ben Aronsen, lights operator; Sofia Ahari, props design/props master; Amelia Mirowski, sound design; Youssef Raji, sound operator; and Emily Manchester and Avery Patterson, makeup.
Tickets are $11 for adults and $8 for children 18 and younger. They are available at the theater or by calling the box office 641-424-9802 between noon and 5 p.m. weekdays.
For more information about Stebens Children’s Theatre and its upcoming productions, workshops and classes, visit www.stebensct.com or follow the theater on Facebook.
