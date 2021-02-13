'The House at Pooh Corner' opens Tuesday in Mason City

Winnie the Pooh and his friends from the Hundred Acre Woods are coming to the Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City.

“The House at Pooh Corner,” sponsored by North Iowa Orthodontics, opens Tuesday at the theater, 616 N. Delaware Ave. Performances are at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

“We want people with young children to come because that’s the only reason to do this play is to entertain,” said Tom Ballmer, Stebens executive director. “It’s a very fun play and it has a lot of entertainment value for adults, too.”

“The House at Pooh Corner,” based on the work of A.A. Milne, follows Christopher Robin’s toy animals Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga, Roo and Eeyore on their adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Milne published “The House at Pooh Corner” in 1928, just two years after his first collection “Winnie-the-Pooh” debuted, and since then, his characters and stories have been popularized in TV series and feature films through The Walt Disney Co.

Liv Hackbart, a Mason City High School sophomore, and Rebecca Kadera, a Rockford-Rockford-Marble Rock senior, said they grew up watching the stories of Winnie the Pooh and his friends and that’s, in large part, why they auditioned for the production this winter.