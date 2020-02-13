'The Gingerbread Lady' debuts on Mason City stage

Schlichte and Sundt said the camaraderie with the cast and crew has been the most enjoyable part of the show. Both actors are working with individuals they haven’t in the past, which has expanded their theater families.

“We become very tight-knit during the show, and we stay that way,” he said.

Musson, Schlichte and Sundt agreed “The Gingerbread Lady” is for more mature audiences because of the complex issues portrayed, alluding to its realness, complexity and relatability, but they encouraged the public to support local talent and community theater by attending one of the performances.

“I think everybody knows somebody that has had to deal with or are dealing with these same problems, but she can laugh at herself, she can make fun of herself and that’s where the comedy comes in,” Musson said.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. They can be purchased one hour before the performance at the box office or by calling 641-424-6424 between 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit https://mccommunitytheatre.wixsite.com/mcct.

