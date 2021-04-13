'The Gathering' to help North Iowans engage with local food

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, in partnership with several North Iowa organizations and businesses, will host "The Gathering: Coming Together Around Local Food" on May 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the All Seasons Building at the North Iowa Events Center.

The interactive event will feature a marketplace, a series of 20-minute mini-workshops and a Kids Edition space with hands-on, educational activities.

The marketplace will offer locally produced food, including meats, produce, honey, eggs, baked goods and other products. Recipe samplings will also be available and will be packaged in to-go-friendly cups.

The mini-workshops will aim to educate participants about buying, using and growing local food. The workshops schedule is as follows: