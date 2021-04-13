'The Gathering' to help North Iowans engage with local food

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, in partnership with several North Iowa organizations and businesses, will host "The Gathering: Coming Together Around Local Food" on May 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the All Seasons Building at the North Iowa Events Center.
The interactive event will feature a marketplace, a series of 20-minute mini-workshops and a Kids Edition space with hands-on, educational activities.
The marketplace will offer locally produced food, including meats, produce, honey, eggs, baked goods and other products. Recipe samplings will also be available and will be packaged in to-go-friendly cups.
The mini-workshops will aim to educate participants about buying, using and growing local food. The workshops schedule is as follows:
- 9:00-9:20 a.m.: "Stop — Don't Pull the Weed!" with Journey Health Shop
- 9:30-9:50 a.m.: Demonstration on Brewing Beer with Limestone Brewers
- 10:00-10:20 a.m.: Protecting Iowa Land for Healthy Food Farming with SILT
- 10:30-10:50 a.m.: How to Buy Local Meat with Lewrights Meats and Purple Ribbon Beef
- 11:00-11:20 a.m.: "What is a CSA?" with North Iowa Fresh, LLC, The Thomas Farmstead and Twisted River Farm
- 11:30-11:50 a.m.: The Stock Cropper
- 12:00-12:30 p.m.: HHNI: Connecting and Educating in Support of Local Food
- 12:40-1:00 p.m.: Too Good to Waste with Net ZRO Renewable Energy
"Per Cerro Gordo Public Health recommendations, we will be following all current masking and social distance recommendations for large events and gatherings at the in-person event," a press release from Healthy Harvest of North Iowa stated.
The event is free and open to the public.
The North Iowa Events Center is located at 3700 4th St. SW in Mason City.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.