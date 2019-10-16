{{featured_button_text}}
Mason City Community Theatre - Brothers Grimm

Mason City Community Theatre will present "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon" beginning Oct. 17. Front row (left to right): Cindy Dahl, Rachel Hall, Deb Kuehne. Back row: James Eilders, Neil Moe, Matthew Jensen, Amber Lenius, Andy Swyter, George Mortimer, Troy Sundt, Bill Grant, Jacob Gray.

A fairy tale — or 209 of them — will take center stage in the Mason City Community Theatre’s upcoming production.

“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” directed by James Eilders, will run two weekends at the theater located at 215 S. Delaware Ave. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, as well as 7 p.m. Oct. 24-26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27.

“Every one of us knows fairy tales, and it really feels familiar from start to finish,” Eilders said. “It’s a nice introduction into live theater if you’ve never done it before.

“It’s not one where you sit for two hours. You truly do become part of the production.”

German authors and brothers Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm became famous as the Brothers Grimm for their contribution to traditional folk tales in the 19th century.

And in the wild, fast-paced “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” their 209 fairy tales are turned on their heads as two narrators and eight actors try to combine stories, like “Rapunzel,” “Rumpelstiltskin,” “Hansel and Gretel,” “Snow White,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Cinderella” and other more obscure ones, like “Lean Lisa” and “The Devil’s Grandmother,” into one giant fable.

“It’s a fun ride with constant action on stage,” Eilders said.

Mason City Community Theatre - The Brothers Grimm

Deb Kuehne, Amber Lenius, George Mortimer, and Jacob Gray rehearse a scene from "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon" at Mason City Community Theatre. The production will open Thursday, Oct. 17.

Eilders, who’s directing his fifth production at the theater, said he’s had “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” in his back pocket for a number of years.

It’s in stark contrast from “After the Fall,” a dark, thought-provoking drama that he directed during the theater’s 2016-2017 season.

“The comedy of it is laidback and fun,” he said.

The family-friendly production is anchored by a cast of veteran actors.

Amber Lenius, who plays narrator alongside Jacob Gray, is no stranger to the local stage. She last appeared on stage in “Mary’s Team” in August.

She decided to audition for the show after working with Eilders in “After the Fall.” She played the lead in that show.

“This show is unlike any we’ve done at Mason City Community Theatre, and it’s fun,” Lenius said. “I’m really excited. I think everyone is really going to like this show.”

Also cast in “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” are Cindy Dahl, Bill Grant, Rachel Hall, Matthew Jensen, Deb Kuehne, George Mortimer, Neil Moe and Troy Sundt.

“The talent of this cast has been so phenomenal across the board,” Eilders said. “It’s been a fun ride to watch this come together over the last eight weeks.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. They can be purchased online, an hour before the performance at the box office or by calling 641-424-6424 and leaving a message.

For more information, visit the Mason City Community Theatre Facebook page.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Photos: Mason City Community Theatre casts through the years

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments