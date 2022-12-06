'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' takes the Stebens stage

Find the true meaning of Christmas by seeing Stebens Children's Theatre production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever."

The play centers around the Herdman kids, who are known to be troublemakers and cause mayhem, but manage to get roles in the church Christmas pageant. The characters brace themselves for a disaster of a pageant based on of the mishaps during rehearsals.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" is a Christmas staple in the theater community because of its comedy and writing, according to Director Tom Ballmer. Stebens returns to the play every five to six years.

"You rediscover the spirit of Christmas because of the Herdmans. They don't know anything about church and have crashed this party. They want to be part of the pageant," said Ballmer.

The show has a big cast, with actors as young as eight years old to high school age. With many being very young and first-time actors on stage, it can be a fun challenge for Ballmer.

"Not only do you not get to be too demanding, you have to be nice to them all and be sweet. They're always looking at you like 'I don't get it,'" Ballmer chuckled.

"You've got all of these little tiny humans who have never done this before and in the dark back there. Some of these older kids who are now like Mother Goose," said Liz Rocha, who plays Mrs. Bradley and is one of the few adults in the show.

Despite some challenges working with very young actors, the show plays into a characteristic they all have.

"The play totally trades on how cute the kids are. The baby angels are cute, but there's also all these little church kids who are all 'my halo is off' and 'my wings are bent,'" said Ballmer.

With some actors having their first big roles in a main stage production, they are enjoying the boisterous characters they play.

"I love the chaos. I love playing like big roles. I love playing roles that I get to yell," said Merin Teeter, who is Imogene on stage.

"The Herdmans don't care what everyone else thinks, and all of these church people are like 'oh my goodness, they are crazy.' I just like how they don't really care," McKenna Schlitter, who plays Beth, said.

Schlitter's character was described as the "stereotypical church girl" who has some harsh feelings toward the Herdmans. Becoming uptight to play Beth was a challenge.

"The biggest struggle is like being proper, like standing up straight and proper etiquette. I like to slouch, so it's kind of hard to get into that kind of mode," said Schlitter.

Rocha has been previous productions of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" and enjoys being a part of the story every time. She said Mrs. Bradley is a "yes person" and couldn't say no to directing the pageant for the church. Rocha says she could relate to that type personality.

"I feel like I would be the exact same. I would get put in that situation in my real life and be like, 'I cannot do this' but I would say yes," said Rocha.

Teeter, Schlitter, and Rocha all agreed that "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" is a show for any age to enjoy because of its heart and humor.

"It's a good show. The choir is really good because we have got all the good people from the high school," said Teeter.

"I just feel like it's the perfect show to kick off the holiday season," said Rocha. "It's a story about a Christmas pageant at a church, but whether you're a Christian or not, everyone's going to love it."

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" debuts at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, and will run until Dec. 14. Tickets cost $12 and students 18 or younger is $9. Tickets are available for purchase online at stebensct.com or by calling the box office at (641) 424-9802.

For more information about Stebens Children’s Theatre and its upcoming productions, workshops and classes, visit www.stebensct.com or follow the theater on Facebook.

