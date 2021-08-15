Surf Ballroom to host pilot episode of TV show filmed in North Iowa

The pilot episode of a television show filmed in North Iowa will be premiered at the Surf Ballroom next week.

“Strong Tower” is a show produced by the Renovo Media Group based locally in Clear Lake. Renovo filmed the pilot episode of the show in both Clear Lake and Mason City back in May earlier this year.

+4 Watch Now: Mason City and Clear Lake to set the stage for new TV show ‘Strong Tower’ Lights, camera, action: A new media company run in Clear Lake started filming for their new TV show "Strong Tower" on Monday morning in downtown Clear Lake.

Starring Claire Coffee, Michael Gross and Miriam Flynn, “Strong Tower” is a show about a recently widowed woman who moves back to her hometown in the Midwest with her two teenage sons to open a brewhouse.

“Strong Tower” filmed at iconic locations across North Iowa, including downtown Clear Lake by Starboard Market, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and downtown Mason City inside Mason City Brewing.

Renovo produced the pilot episode without a partnership with any streaming service for distribution, but hopes to be picked up by one of the streaming services like Netflix or Hulu based on the quality of its pilot episode.

Only the first episode of “Strong Tower” has been filmed thus far, but Renovo hopes to film the rest of the seven to eight episodes in North Iowa, if it’s picked up by a streaming service.