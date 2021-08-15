Surf Ballroom to host pilot episode of TV show filmed in North Iowa

The pilot episode of a television show filmed in North Iowa will be premiered at the Surf Ballroom next week.
“Strong Tower” is a show produced by the Renovo Media Group based locally in Clear Lake. Renovo filmed the pilot episode of the show in both Clear Lake and Mason City back in May earlier this year.
Lights, camera, action: A new media company run in Clear Lake started filming for their new TV show "Strong Tower" on Monday morning in downtown Clear Lake.
Starring Claire Coffee, Michael Gross and Miriam Flynn, “Strong Tower” is a show about a recently widowed woman who moves back to her hometown in the Midwest with her two teenage sons to open a brewhouse.
“Strong Tower” filmed at iconic locations across North Iowa, including downtown Clear Lake by Starboard Market, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and downtown Mason City inside Mason City Brewing.
Renovo produced the pilot episode without a partnership with any streaming service for distribution, but hopes to be picked up by one of the streaming services like Netflix or Hulu based on the quality of its pilot episode.
Only the first episode of “Strong Tower” has been filmed thus far, but Renovo hopes to film the rest of the seven to eight episodes in North Iowa, if it’s picked up by a streaming service.
The pilot episode will be premiered at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Admission to the event is free and a cash bar will be available.
Renovo was created last year as an off-shoot of another Clear Lake establishment, Kingland Systems, a technology company. Todd Rognes, CEO of Kingland, said that Renovo is now its own entity run by Clear Lake locals with the goal of creating family-themed content for streaming services. "Strong Tower" is what Rognes and Kingland Systems hope to be the first of many productions for Renovo Media.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont