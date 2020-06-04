Surf Ballroom, MacNider Art Museum among Iowa relief, humanities grant recipients

Four Cerro Gordo County organizations received $32,000 in grants from the state.
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awarded emergency relief or humanities grants to the North Iowa Band Festival Foundation, Surf Ballroom & Museum, Charles H. MacNider Art Museum and Wright on the Park earlier this week.
The grants are among 173, or about $1.1 million, the Department of Cultural Affairs awarded statewide to help cultural organizations rebound from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The emergency relief grants were funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and were distributed through the Department of Cultural Affairs’ partnerships with the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities and Arts Midwest.
The Surf Ballroom & Museum of Clear Lake and the North Iowa Band Festival Foundation of Mason City received $18,000 and $2,500, respectively, in emergency relief grants.
The grants are intended to support ongoing cultural projects, preserve jobs and keep the doors open at thousands of cultural organizations that boost the economy and creative life of communities.
Of the 173 grants, 149 were awarded to Iowa arts, cultural and humanities organizations for emergency relief to support their operations and retain staff. The grants ranged from $1,000 to $18,000 based on the size of the recipient organization’s annual budget.
Applicants cited a range of financial losses stemming from cancellations and closures. Many cultural organizations reported decreased revenue from admissions and gift-shop sales as well as canceled classes, programs and fundraisers.
A recent Americans for the Arts survey showed that more than 340 Iowa arts and cultural organizations collectively lost at least $16.3 million since the coronavirus outbreak began. Another study, by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and University of Northern Iowa, revealed that arts, entertainment and recreation were among the hardest hit segments of the nonprofit industry in Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs also partnered with the National Endowment for the Humanities to award an additional 24 grants to humanities organizations for special projects and programs.
Mason City organizations Charles H. MacNider Art Museum and Wright on the Park received $9,000 and $2,500, respectively, in humanities grants.
In all, the department received 213 applications for the grants and made awards in 49 Iowa counties.
This marks the second and third round of grants from the Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund. During the first round in April, the department awarded a total of $191,000 in grants to Iowa artists, creative workers and nonprofit arts organizations.
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (1).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (2).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (3).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (4).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (5).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (6).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (7).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (8).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (9).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (10).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (11).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (12).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (13).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (14).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (15).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (16).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (17).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (18).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (19).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (20).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (21).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (22).jpg
Downtown Mason City Reverse Parade (23).jpg
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!