Surf Ballroom, MacNider Art Museum among Iowa relief, humanities grant recipients

The grants are intended to support ongoing cultural projects, preserve jobs and keep the doors open at thousands of cultural organizations that boost the economy and creative life of communities.

Of the 173 grants, 149 were awarded to Iowa arts, cultural and humanities organizations for emergency relief to support their operations and retain staff. The grants ranged from $1,000 to $18,000 based on the size of the recipient organization’s annual budget.

Applicants cited a range of financial losses stemming from cancellations and closures. Many cultural organizations reported decreased revenue from admissions and gift-shop sales as well as canceled classes, programs and fundraisers.

A recent Americans for the Arts survey showed that more than 340 Iowa arts and cultural organizations collectively lost at least $16.3 million since the coronavirus outbreak began. Another study, by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and University of Northern Iowa, revealed that arts, entertainment and recreation were among the hardest hit segments of the nonprofit industry in Iowa.