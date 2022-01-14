Surf Ballroom announces Winter Dance Party entertainment lineup

The Surf Ballroom announced on Friday the entertainment lineup for the Winter Dance Party at the Surf District Rock 'n Roll Grill.

According to a press release, the Surf Ballroom will operate the former Surf District Rock 'n Roll Grill restaurant during the Winter Dance Party event from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5. The venue will reopen for the weekend with live entertainment with bar service and food prepared by Ritz Rings & Things. Permanent plans for the restaurant are yet to be announced.

"Although we aren't ready to open permanently as planning is still underway, we wanted to make sure that the iconic and popular venue is available for the many visitors returning to the Surf and to Clear Lake for our annual Winter Dance Party weekend," said Surf Ballroom's Executive Director Laurie Lietz in a statement. "Starting with a warm up event on Wednesday evening, we wanted to take the opportunity to welcome everyone back after a year off...and keep everyone smiling and dancing throughout the entire weekend."

The featured entertainment for the Winter Dance Party this year is:

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Johnny Rogers Band - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Happy Hour Sock Hop with DJ Randy Chesterman - 3 p.m.

Richie Lee & The Fabulous Fifties - 4 p.m.

Richie Lee & The Fabulous Fifties - 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Johnny Rogers Band Encore Performance - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Happy Hour Sock Hop with DJ Randy Chesterman - 3 p.m.

Split Second Band - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The kitchen will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information about the Winter Dance Party event, visit winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

