Surf Ballroom announces 2023 Winter Dance Party entertainment lineup

The Surf Ballroom announced its entertainment lineup for the 2023 Winter Dance Party, scheduled to be held Feb. 2 through Feb. 4.

“Our entertainment committee has once again done a terrific job with the lineup. Each year, we try to blend traditional fifties artists with the many musicians who have been influenced by Buddy, Ritchie and the Big Bopper. The Winter Dance Party continues to be a celebration of the music that lives on through the many artists and fans who make a pilgrimage here each February,” said Executive Director Laurie Lietz in a statement.

Scheduled to appear at the 2023 Winter Dance Party are:

Thursday, Feb. 2 : John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party, Holy Rocka Rollaz

: John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party, Holy Rocka Rollaz Friday, Feb. 3: Shake Baby Shake & The Lovettes, Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Shake Baby Shake & The Lovettes, Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Saturday, Feb. 4: Slim Jim Phantom Trio featuring Jennie Vee and Special Guests Albert Lee, Chris Montez and Hayden Thompson; Kenny Vance & The Planotones; Gary US Bonds; and Austin Allsup

Event tickets will be available for purchase at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Advance tickets for the 2023 event will be sold for $120 each, and are valid for the evenings of Thursday, Feb. 2, through Saturday, Feb. 4. Both tickets and seating for the event will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with seating reservations available only for those purchasing the 3-day package tickets.

Individual night general admission tickets will also be available for purchase and booth upgrades will not be available for individual night ticket purchases, according to a press release. Tickets and seating reservations may be purchased online at the Surf Ballroom’s website (www.surfballroom.com) or by calling the Surf’s box office at 641-357-6151. All tickets for the event are non-refundable and the entertainment lineup is subject to change.

Seating for the event is priced at $100 for a four person booth, $150 for a six person booth and $250 for a table which seats up to 10 people. A minimum of four tickets must be purchased to reserve a four person booth, six tickets to reserve a six-person booth and eight tickets to reserve a ten-person table on the floor. The booths and tables will be reserved for all three evenings of entertainment (Thursday through Saturday evenings).

Additional events throughout the community are being planned, says the press release. For the most current information about the event, please visit: winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com.

All inquiries regarding this event should be directed to the Surf Ballroom & Museum by calling 641-357-6151 or by email at info@surfballroom.com. Ticket orders and seating reservations are not accepted through the mail or fax.