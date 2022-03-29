Student art at MacNider Art Museum: Sanchez-Garnett spent time painting herself

Student artists around the region have their talents on display at the MacNider Art Museum.

The 38th annual School Art Exhibition is currently on display at the Mason City museum. The theme of the show is "Return to Art" and features 63 selected pieces from eight different schools. The exhibition runs from Feb. 18 to April 9.

According to the museum's website, this year's exhibition features artwork from high school students at Belmond-Klemme, Central Springs, Forest City, Hampton-Dumont, Mason City, Newman Catholic, West Fork and West Hancock.

"It is really nice to see the talent," said Associate Curator and Registrar Mara Linskey-Deegan. "You can see where some of these folks are going to go into art as a profession. I think that's something you can see where they're definitely starting to make their portfolios."

Linskey-Deegan said she enjoys the variety seen in this year's show, especially with subject matter and art medium. She added that all of the artists can use the show as a piece of their resume.

"To see that it's still in school and I think that has a resonance, especially with younger kids thinking when I get to high school," said Linskey-Deegan.

Isabel Sanchez-Garnett's Self Portrait

Isabel Sanchez-Garnett, a senior at Mason City High School, is one of the 63 artists who has work showcased. Her piece is an acrylic self portrait painting done in a monochromatic color scheme.

"I just had my sister take a picture of me outside because I really don't have that many pictures," said Sanchez-Garnett.

Sanchez-Garnett contemplated painting in a purple or green color scheme but ultimately ended on blue. She said she did the painting during an independent study with the assignment to create a monochromatic portrait. She added she had never done a painting of a person before this piece.

"The hair and the background (was the biggest challenge) because it took me forever to figure out how I want to get the color and the wood grain in it," said Sanchez-Garnett. "I had to do first base color and then I would go over with a squiggly line and then I would go over with a gloss medium."

The painting took over 50 hours to work on according to Sanchez-Garnett, adding she lost passion to work on it halfway through but is happy she pushed on.

Sanchez-Garnett said she wanted to paint a more serious facial expression with the piece. She said one hurdle she had to get over was staring at her own face.

"It was weird looking at myself for hours on end and like getting a close up," said Sanchez-Garnett. "It made me self conscious, but I'm glad I did it."

Sanchez-Garnett is already starting to work on her next acrylic piece — a full body painting of a friend. The current process with that piece is just the foot and half completed says Sanchez-Garnett.

She will be attending North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) after graduating high school. Sanchez-Garnett is hoping to find a path to combine two things she enjoys: art and math.

"I for sure want to do something with art. I haven't really figured out what major I want to do yet," said Sanchez-Garnett. "Maybe something along the lines of interior design, architecture and things like that."

