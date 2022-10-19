Straight No Chaser at NIACC Auditorium in Mason City on Oct. 23

Come out to the NIACC Auditorium for Straight No Chaser on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses, think again. Straight No Chaser is neither straight-laced nor straight-faced. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in fundamental sense….and with a sense of humor. Tickets start at $30.