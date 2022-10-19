 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Straight No Chaser at NIACC Auditorium in Mason City on Oct. 23

  • 0
Straight no Chaser

Straight No Chaser will be performing on Sunday, Oct. 23  for NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

Come out to the NIACC Auditorium for Straight No Chaser on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses, think again. Straight No Chaser is neither straight-laced nor straight-faced. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in fundamental sense….and with a sense of humor. Tickets start at $30.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael B. Jordan thinks 'Creed III' ''was the perfect time'' to begin directing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News