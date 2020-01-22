Stand-up comedy show returns to North Iowa with new faces

An evening of good, clean humor is coming to Mason City.
Stand-up comedians Keith Alberstadt Andy Hendrickson and Pat McGann will take the North Iowa Community Auditorium stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for “The Good Humor Men 2.”
“It’s going to be a great night and whoever comes is going to have a good time,” Alberstadt said.
The comedy show is part of the North Iowa Area Community College’s 2019-2020 Performing Arts and Leadership Series. The series hosted comedians Pete Lee, Tony Deyo and Pat Hazell as "The Good Humor Men" last year.
Alberstadt, a Nashville native, has kept busy since moving to New York City several years ago, including late night TV appearances, freelance writing, military tours in the Middle East and more.
“I enjoy making people laugh, being creative and making up jokes and stories,” he said. “I’ve been doing it a long time, so it was a natural fit.”
He has appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Last Comic Standing” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
Alberstadt has also written for “Saturday Night Live” and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” and he has been on several tours for U.S. troops in the Middle East.
He described his humor as “good-natured” and “a little sarcastic.”
“I provide a different look on everyday stuff from marriage to family to traveling,” he said. “I joke about a variety of stuff that everybody can relate to.”
You have free articles remaining.
Alberstadt said he and Hendrickson are longtime friends and former roommates, and he’s looking forward to sharing the stage with him again.
Hendrickson is a comedian, writer and actor who built his career in New York City and now resides in Los Angeles.
He has a clever, conversational style that has been engaging audiences for more than 15 years.
Like Alberstadt, Hendrickson has had multiple TV appearances, including “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “Gotham Comedy Live,” “The Guest List” and more.
He has performed throughout the world, including Outback’s Feeding Freedom Tour, which provided entertainment to U.S. troops on military bases in Afghanistan.
McGann, a Chicago native, started touring as the opening act for Sebastian Maniscalco in 2017, moving with him from clubs, theaters and arenas, including four sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden.
He’s performed on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” as well as at several comedy festivals.
As a husband and father of three young children, McGann’s appeal stems from his quick wit and relatable take on family life and marriage.
For tickets to “The Good Humor Men 2,” call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188, or visit www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.
Photos: Clear Lake Jazz Band performs at NIACC
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.