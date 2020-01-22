Stand-up comedy show returns to North Iowa with new faces

“I enjoy making people laugh, being creative and making up jokes and stories,” he said. “I’ve been doing it a long time, so it was a natural fit.”

He has appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Last Comic Standing” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Alberstadt has also written for “Saturday Night Live” and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” and he has been on several tours for U.S. troops in the Middle East.

He described his humor as “good-natured” and “a little sarcastic.”

“I provide a different look on everyday stuff from marriage to family to traveling,” he said. “I joke about a variety of stuff that everybody can relate to.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Alberstadt said he and Hendrickson are longtime friends and former roommates, and he’s looking forward to sharing the stage with him again.

Hendrickson is a comedian, writer and actor who built his career in New York City and now resides in Los Angeles.

He has a clever, conversational style that has been engaging audiences for more than 15 years.