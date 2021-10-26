St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner will host ethnic bake sale

St. Paul Lutheran Church, located in Garner, will be hold its 14th annual Ethnic Bake Sale Saturday, Nov. 13 and on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Due to COVID-19, St. Paul Lutheran Church will follow the same advance ordering guidelines as last year. The sale will require advance ordering and there will be no extra items available on sale day. Pick-up times will be between 9 a.m. and noon on sale day.

Lefse, kolaches and Dutch letters will be available to purchase. In addition, there will be a wide variety of ethnic breads, cookies and other holiday goodies.

Enter using either the east or west door into the bell tower or use the guided drive-up service by entering the north drive of the west parking lot. Handicap accessibility can be requested by calling (641)-923-3010.

Orders for the November sales must be called in on or before Nov. 7. Orders for the Dec. sale must be called in on or before Dec. 5. To see a listing of the items for sale, go to www.stpaulgarner.org and look under “Announcements” or go to St. Paul Lutheran’s Facebook page for the complete listing.

Half of the profits will be put towards missions and the other half will go to Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

