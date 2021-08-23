Speaker, exhibition to revisit life of artist with North Iowa roots at MacNider Art Museum

Works from an artist with North Iowa roots are currently on display at the MacNider Art Museum in Mason City, and a speaker will visit the museum Thursday to educate others about her life and her art.

Atlanta C. Sampson, a teacher turned artist from Toeterville, which lies several miles north of St. Ansgar, "was not 'discovered' as an artist until much later in her life," a press release from MacNider Art Museum said.

The featured artwork in the exhibition is on loan from the Unionhurst Gallery and consists of a variety of media she created over the span of her career.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, Kurtis Meyer, a North Iowa native and art collector/enthusiast who met Sampson several times, will speak about her life and art.

Meyer has served for six years on the Iowa Board of Humanities and has served as a consultant to several art museums over the years; early in his career, he served as executive director of the AAM Museum of Art in Wisconsin, the press release noted.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 6 p.m. in the museum's Salsbury Room, and seating will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The exhibition in the museum's Kinney Lindstrom Gallery will remain on display through Oct. 6.