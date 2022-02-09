 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Pacific will be at NIACC on Feb. 16

NIACC South Pacific

"South Pacific" will be performed at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on Feb. 16. 

Catch Rodgers & Hammerstein's "South Pacific" at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) campus at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16. The performance is part of the 2021-22 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

Set on a tropical island during World War II, the classic musical features timeless music that is woven into the story. Winner of ten Tony Awards, the beloved score’s songs include “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” and “There is Nothing Like A Dame,” amidst big Broadway performances and a chorus of American sailors and Navy nurses ready to transport you to Bali Ha’i. 

To learn more about the show, visit www.southpacificnationaltour.com.

All attendees over the age of three are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Other COVID-19 mitigation efforts may also be in effect. Please visit www.niacc.edu/pals or call the box office for most recent policies.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC box office at 888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

