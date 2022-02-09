 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Pacific at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium in Mason City on Feb. 16

  • Updated
  • 0
North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium

A view of the North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium seating.

Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this sweeping Pulitzer Prize-winning tale centered around two unlikely love affairs. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers and Hammerstein classic features some of the most beautiful music ever composed, woven into an inspiring story that is cherished the world over. Winner of ten Tony Awards, the beloved score’s songs include “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” and “There Is Nothin’ Like A Dame” amidst Broadway performances, a chorus of American sailors, and Navy nurses ready to take you to Bali Ha’i. Tickets start at $30. Performance begins at 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Taika Waititi boards cast of Toy Story spin-off ‘Lightyear’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News