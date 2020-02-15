'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' returns to Mason City stage

A classic fairy tale is coming to life at Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City.
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” sponsored by Alpha Orthodontics, opens Feb. 19 at the theater, 616 N. Delaware Ave. Performances are at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
“The show is really fun and it’s fun for anyone,” said Daniel Stephenson, who plays Court Chamberlain in the production. “There are jokes in it that adults can enjoy, jokes that kids will enjoy, a lot of physical comedy and good acting.”
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, is about a wicked queen who is jealous of her stepdaughter Snow White’s beauty and orders a huntsman to take Snow White into the forest to be killed. Instead, she escapes and happens on a cottage full of dwarfs.
The fairy tale was produced into Walt Disney’s first animated feature film in 1937.
Tom Ballmer, Stebens executive director, said the theater’s production is more like the Grimm fairy tale than the Disney adaption.
This is the third time Stebens has presented “Snow White” since Ballmer took the helm at the theater, but it’s a different version. The other productions were done in 2004 and 2009.
“It’s a very fun adaptation,” he said.
West Fork eighth-grader Brynn Christianson, who plays Snow White, is appearing in her eighth — fourth in a row — main-stage production, and she decided to audition because she thought it would be fun.
“I have a lot of friends in the show,” she said.
As the lead, Christianson said most of her scenes are alongside her friends, so she gets to spend a lot of time with them.
Her character Snow White, who has hair as black as ebony, skin as white as snow and lips as red as blood, is “unbelievably kind,” which in turn has made her want to be kinder to those around her.
Christianson last appeared in Stebens’ “Matilda: The Musical.”
Stephenson, a Mason City High School senior who was also cast in “Matilda: The Musical,” is appearing in his ninth production at Stebens.
He decided to audition for “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” because he wants to be involved in as much of the stuff he loves, like theater, his senior year of high school.
“I want to be in every play I can be … and this one seemed like a fun show and a lot of my friends are in it,” he said.
Stephenson described his character, Court Chamberlain, as unintelligent, self-absorbed and ditzy, and he said he’s been fun to act.
“He’s not a good person, but he’s not trying to be bad either. He just is,” he said. “I don’t relate to him in too many ways.”
Madilynn Judkins, who is playing the Queen, last appeared on the Stebens’ stage alongside Christianson and Stephenson in “Matilda: The Musical.”
A senior at Mason City High School, she’s in her first season with Stebens and enjoying every minute singing, dancing and acting. “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” is her third production.
“It’s really cool to do a classic story that everybody knows, but I have never seen it in the way that we do it here,” Judkins said.
The queen, a well-known fairy-tale villain, is cold-hearted, poised, vain and evil, she said.
The production is bolstered by a cast and crew of nearly 50 members.
“Everybody has different abilities and everybody brings something different to the table and it makes the show very special,” Judkins said.
Those cast in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” in order of appearance, are: Julie Arickx, Gretchen Garrett, Naomi Garrett, Samantha Pang, Sophie Malek, Ellie Mussman, Delaney Schinagel and Kennedee Halligan as the maids; Alex Bohls, Reis Egger, Madeline Haas, Madilynn Loats and Ella Sutcliff as the courtiers; Alexander Shipman, Prince; Cooper Garrison and Norah Truex as the pages; Tiyana Rogers, Witch; Ben Aronsen, Huntsman; Ishnoor Kaur, Doc; Madeline Cornish, Happy; Sofia Ahari, Grumpy; Claire Sampson, Sneezy; Lauren Jurgens, Sleepy; Grace Perkinson, Bashful; Henry Hansen, Dopey; Tessa Rattay, Isabella Clark, Marin Teeter and Skyler Hartkopp as the cats; and Rebecca Kadera as the peddler woman.
The crew is Kate Grant, assistant stage manager; Ellie Scholl, assistant to the director; Makenna Hansen, choreographer; Janae Hansen, lights; Naomi Garrett, Skyler Hartkopp, Madi Judkins, Madilynn Loats, Emily Ogaard and Samantha Pang for makeup; Molly Gerrietts, musical director; Seth Pistek, props design; Yutong Jiang, props; Nick Cadena, sound; Ava Ciavarelli, sound design; and Emily Manchester, stage manager.
Tickets are $11 for adults and $8 for children 18 and younger. They are available at the theater or by calling the box office 641-424-9802 between noon and 5 p.m. weekdays.
For more information about Stebens Children’s Theatre and its upcoming productions, workshops and classes, visit www.stebensct.com or follow the theater on Facebook.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.