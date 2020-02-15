'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' returns to Mason City stage

Tom Ballmer, Stebens executive director, said the theater’s production is more like the Grimm fairy tale than the Disney adaption.

This is the third time Stebens has presented “Snow White” since Ballmer took the helm at the theater, but it’s a different version. The other productions were done in 2004 and 2009.

“It’s a very fun adaptation,” he said.

West Fork eighth-grader Brynn Christianson, who plays Snow White, is appearing in her eighth — fourth in a row — main-stage production, and she decided to audition because she thought it would be fun.

“I have a lot of friends in the show,” she said.

As the lead, Christianson said most of her scenes are alongside her friends, so she gets to spend a lot of time with them.

Her character Snow White, who has hair as black as ebony, skin as white as snow and lips as red as blood, is “unbelievably kind,” which in turn has made her want to be kinder to those around her.

Christianson last appeared in Stebens’ “Matilda: The Musical.”

Stephenson, a Mason City High School senior who was also cast in “Matilda: The Musical,” is appearing in his ninth production at Stebens.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}