Sixth annual Pie Ride comes to Rock Falls in June

The sixth annual North Iowa Touring Club (NITC) Pie Ride comes to Rock Falls Sunday, June 6.

Proceeds will go toward "Share the Road" signs to be placed throughout the North Iowa area.

Cyclists will meet at Wilkinson's Park along the Shell Rock River. Camping is also available at the park, an NITC newsletter noted.

New to the event this year will be three options for gravel routes. Also new to the event will be a family route, which will go through a covered bridge as well as give families the chance to view an eagle's nest.

Mileage options for the road routes vary from 17 to 40 to 60, and mileage options for the gravel routes vary from 20 to 40 to 60. The family ride is 4 miles.

Thanks to a donation of bike helmets from the Morning Mason City Kiwanis Club, the North Iowa Touring Club is able to offer some helmets at no charge to riders of any age who may need them.

Same-day registration begins at 7 a.m. Gravel and road routes will have an 8 a.m. start time; the family ride will start at 9 a.m.