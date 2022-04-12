Shriners' Carden International Circus draws huge crowds in Mason City

A young boy gets encouragement to sit on a pony for a ride at the live carousel at the Carden International Circus, which was hosted by the Shriners in Mason City on Monday evening.
An elephant named Betty, Bumblebee of Transformer's fame, and one little dude who was a bit reluctant to climb on a pony at the live carousel.
Taylor Jacobsen. 7, gets her face painted by an artist ahead of the show at the Carden International Circus, which was hosted by the Shriners in Mason City on Monday evening.
Those are some of the things attendees might have caught at the Carden International Circus, hosted by the Shriners, at the North Iowa Events Center All-Seasons Building on Monday evening.
Betty the Elephant hangs out with an animal handler at the Carden Internation Circus, which was hosted by the Shriners in Mason City on Monday evening.
Hundreds of people of all ages funneled into the event, many snacking on cotton candy and snow cones while finding the best seat.
One visitor Kaylee, 6, said she was most looking forward to seeing "animals and everything." While Kody, 11, said, "Honestly, I just wanna see explosions."
Kenny, 10; Kaylee, 6; Kourtney; and Kody, 11, snack on cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones while they wait for the show to begin at the Carden International Circus, which was hosted by the Shriners in Mason City on Monday evening.
No word on whether Kody got his wish.
Bumblebee the Transformer hangs out at the Carden International Circus, which was hosted by the Shriners in Mason City on Monday evening.
