Shriners' Carden International Circus draws huge crowds in Mason City

An elephant named Betty, Bumblebee of Transformer's fame, and one little dude who was a bit reluctant to climb on a pony at the live carousel.

Those are some of the things attendees might have caught at the Carden International Circus, hosted by the Shriners, at the North Iowa Events Center All-Seasons Building on Monday evening.

Hundreds of people of all ages funneled into the event, many snacking on cotton candy and snow cones while finding the best seat.

One visitor Kaylee, 6, said she was most looking forward to seeing "animals and everything." While Kody, 11, said, "Honestly, I just wanna see explosions."

No word on whether Kody got his wish.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.