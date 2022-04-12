 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shriners' Carden International Circus draws huge crowds in Mason City

Shriners' Carden Circus - carousel

Kids sit on ponies as they wait for the live carousel ride to begin at the Carden International Circus, which was hosted by the Shriners in Mason City on Monday.

 Lisa Grouette
Shriners' Carden Circus - boy at carousel

A young boy gets encouragement to sit on a pony for a ride at the live carousel at the Carden International Circus, which was hosted by the Shriners in Mason City on Monday evening.

An elephant named Betty, Bumblebee of Transformer's fame, and one little dude who was a bit reluctant to climb on a pony at the live carousel.

Shriners' Carden Circus - face paint

Taylor Jacobsen. 7, gets her face painted by an artist ahead of the show at the Carden International Circus, which was hosted by the Shriners in Mason City on Monday evening.

Those are some of the things attendees might have caught at the Carden International Circus, hosted by the Shriners, at the North Iowa Events Center All-Seasons Building on Monday evening.

Shriners' Carden Circus - elephant

Betty the Elephant hangs out with an animal handler at the Carden Internation Circus, which was hosted by the Shriners in Mason City on Monday evening.

Hundreds of people of all ages funneled into the event, many snacking on cotton candy and snow cones while finding the best seat.

One visitor Kaylee, 6, said she was most looking forward to seeing "animals and everything." While Kody, 11, said, "Honestly, I just wanna see explosions." 

Shriners' Carden Circus - kids

Kenny, 10; Kaylee, 6; Kourtney; and Kody, 11, snack on cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones while they wait for the show to begin at the Carden International Circus, which was hosted by the Shriners in Mason City on Monday evening.

No word on whether Kody got his wish.

Shriners' Carden Circus - Bumblebee

Bumblebee the Transformer hangs out at the Carden International Circus, which was hosted by the Shriners in Mason City on Monday evening.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

