Sheffield’s Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 23

Block 10-11

Block 10 at 1921 City Hall

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 23, join Sheffield and all of their Halloween shenanigans. Hocus Pocus will be screening at Block 10 and a trunk or treat will be on Main Street from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hot dogs, beef burgers, chips, and drink provided as well. Coffee and treats available at Block 10. Take part in pumpkin bowling, tic-tac-toe, frog toss, pumpkin decorating and more. There will also be tractor ride scavenger hunt from Block 10 to Galvin's Park Campground, face painting, and costume contests for all ages.

