Shamrock Nation RAGBRAI committee in need of volunteers in Klemme

With RAGBRAI rapidly approaching, Klemme is in need of help on July 27.

The community is in need of more volunteers and donations to make sure things run smooth when RAGBRAI riders come to town July 27 according to a press release. The next planning meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on July 12 at Klemme City Hall.

Those who want to donate can mail donations to city hall, with checks made out to "City of Klemme RAGBRAI Fund." Payments can also be made through PayPal on the Shamrock Nation - Klemme, Iowa RAGBRAI page or at www.facebook.com/shamrocknation50449.

The volunteers needed span a variety of tasks including traffic control, helping to keep the town clean, and monitoring portable toilets. Another big need is for EMTs according to the release.

Another volunteer activity is to run the mouse trap photo op at RAGBRAI. Children and parent teams can take part as the kids dress up as mice.

In the 1930s, Klemme was home of the Runway Mouse Trap Company and was called "The Mouse Trap Capital of the World." Mouse ears and tails will be available.

Visitors will also be looking for roaming shamrocks, inspired by the high school sports team were the shamrocks. The high school graduated its last class in 1990.

Vendors in Klemme are:

Belmond-Klemme FFA - strawberry smoothies

BK After prom - bottled water, slushiest, fruit cups

Fed By Farmers - sweet corn

Midwest Sips - various mixed drinks, beer

Bogie’s BBQ - pulled pork and sides, smoked chicken and sides

UCC church – pies

Iowa River Players - iced coffee, bananas, shamrock cookies

NDS Competition - water, Gatorade, frozen grapes, pickles, pickle juice. protein balls

Girls Scouts of Iowa - Girl Scout cookies

Klemme Fire Department- beer

Skykone ice cream - ice cream cones, shakes, root beer floats

Entertainment include Nicole's Dance Studio, Jeff Huling Entertainment and Elvis.