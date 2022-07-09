Shamrock Nation RAGBRAI committee in need of volunteers in Klemme

With RAGBRAI rapidly approaching, Klemme is in need of help on July 27.
The community is in need of more volunteers and donations to make sure things run smooth when RAGBRAI riders come to town July 27 according to a press release. The next planning meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on July 12 at Klemme City Hall.
Those who want to donate can mail donations to city hall, with checks made out to "City of Klemme RAGBRAI Fund." Payments can also be made through PayPal on the Shamrock Nation - Klemme, Iowa RAGBRAI page or at www.facebook.com/shamrocknation50449.
The volunteers needed span a variety of tasks including traffic control, helping to keep the town clean, and monitoring portable toilets. Another big need is for EMTs according to the release.
Another volunteer activity is to run the mouse trap photo op at RAGBRAI. Children and parent teams can take part as the kids dress up as mice.
In the 1930s, Klemme was home of the Runway Mouse Trap Company and was called "The Mouse Trap Capital of the World." Mouse ears and tails will be available.
Visitors will also be looking for roaming shamrocks, inspired by the high school sports team were the shamrocks. The high school graduated its last class in 1990.
Vendors in Klemme are:
- Belmond-Klemme FFA - strawberry smoothies
- BK After prom - bottled water, slushiest, fruit cups
- Fed By Farmers - sweet corn
- Midwest Sips - various mixed drinks, beer
- Bogie’s BBQ - pulled pork and sides, smoked chicken and sides
- UCC church – pies
- Iowa River Players - iced coffee, bananas, shamrock cookies
- NDS Competition - water, Gatorade, frozen grapes, pickles, pickle juice. protein balls
- Girls Scouts of Iowa - Girl Scout cookies
- Klemme Fire Department- beer
- Skykone ice cream - ice cream cones, shakes, root beer floats
Entertainment include Nicole's Dance Studio, Jeff Huling Entertainment and Elvis.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com