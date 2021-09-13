SCT Radio Dance Barn at Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City

Adapted by Suzan Koehler, Gene Autry, Patsy Montana, Minnie Pearl, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans are this week’s guests on the WSCT Radio Barn Dance. Cowboy wisdom and homespun humor are featured along with several songs from the saddle including “How to Catch a Man,” “Yellow Rose of Texas” and “Ghost Riders in the Sky.” The Wednesday and Thursday performance time is 7 p.m. and tickets are $11 for adults or $8 for students.