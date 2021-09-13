 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCT Radio Dance Barn at Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City
0 comments
alert top story

SCT Radio Dance Barn at Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Adapted by Suzan Koehler, Gene Autry, Patsy Montana, Minnie Pearl, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans are this week’s guests on the WSCT Radio Barn Dance.  Cowboy wisdom and homespun humor are featured along with several songs from the saddle including “How to Catch a Man,” “Yellow Rose of Texas” and “Ghost Riders in the Sky.” The Wednesday and Thursday performance time is 7 p.m. and tickets are $11 for adults or $8 for students.

Stebens Children's Theatre

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebs born on September 12th: Alfie Allen, Jennifer Hudson, Hans Zimmer, and more

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News