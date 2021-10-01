Saturday, Oct. 2: Harvest Festival at Main Street in Clear Lake

This annual event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. offers an opportunity to stroll down Main Street while enjoying wine samplings, seminars and artist demonstrations, shopping, fall decor, a huge farmer’s market, vendors, trolley rides, homemade salsa contest, grape stomp competition, pumpkin roll relay, waiter race, food and live jazz music. Souvenir bags are available at the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce office.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.