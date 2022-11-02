Salute to Veterans Game: Mohawks vs. Fremont at Mason City Arena on Nov. 5

Mohawks vs. Fremont on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Mason City Arena. JV game at 2 p.m. followed by varsity at 4 p.m. U.S. Veterans get in for free. Silent auction held during Saturday’s game through Sundays match up. All funds raised will go to Hooah Inc. whose mission is to lend support to forward deployed servicemen and women, their stateside families, and returning veterans with a high level of understanding, compassion, and empathy.