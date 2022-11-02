 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Salute to Veterans Game: Mohawks vs. Fremont at Mason City Arena on Nov. 5

  • 0
Mason City Youth Hockey sponsorships - Koda Worthy

A file photo from September 2021 of then first-grader Koda Worthy stands in the lobby of the ice arena after a practice skate for Mason City Youth Hockey.

Mohawks vs. Fremont on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Mason City Arena. JV game at 2 p.m. followed by varsity at 4 p.m. U.S. Veterans get in for free. Silent auction held during Saturday’s game through Sundays match up. All funds raised will go to Hooah Inc. whose mission is to lend support to forward deployed servicemen and women, their stateside families, and returning veterans with a high level of understanding, compassion, and empathy.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lupita Nyong’o to star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News