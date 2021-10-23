 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sacred Heart Parish Center hosts annual turkey dinner in Rockwell

Sacred Heart 10

The Sacred Heart choir sings during the dedication Mass for the parish's new church on March 2. The church has a new lighting, sound and projection system to enhance the worship experience. 

Sacred Heart Parish Center in Rockwell is having their annual turkey dinner on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until meal items are gone. The meal is drive-up, take out only. Meals will be $12 a plate.

Since food ran out early last year, Sacred Heart Parish is planning to double the amount of dinners this year. The menu is turkey, dressing potatoes, gravy, corn, coleslaw, a tea biscuit and pumpkin pie for dessert.

$1 for 6 months of local news

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gwyneth Paltrow cut back on alcohol after battling Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News