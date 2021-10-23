Sacred Heart Parish Center hosts annual turkey dinner in Rockwell

Sacred Heart Parish Center in Rockwell is having their annual turkey dinner on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until meal items are gone. The meal is drive-up, take out only. Meals will be $12 a plate.

Since food ran out early last year, Sacred Heart Parish is planning to double the amount of dinners this year. The menu is turkey, dressing potatoes, gravy, corn, coleslaw, a tea biscuit and pumpkin pie for dessert.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

