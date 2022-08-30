River City Sculptures on Parade announces competition winner

Globe Gazette staff
Sculptor Ruth Gee with her piece "Reflective Moments," winner of the 10th Annual River City Sculptures on Parade "Best in Show" competition.
Provided photo
A sculpture depicting a young girl at the water's edge was selected as the winner of the 10th Annual River City Sculptures on Parade "Best in Show" competition.
The piece, entitled "Reflective Moments," is the creation of Ruth Gee of Hastings, Michigan. She will receiving a cash award of $2,000, according to a press release.
The pedestal for “Reflective Moments” is sponsored by Tim and Betty Lucas and is on display on North Federal Avenue in front of Jaspersen Insurance. Creating this bronze sculpture was a new endeavor for Gee, who specializes in portraiture and describes herself first and foremost as a painter.
“This was my first bronze sculpture and was meant to emphasize the need to take time and reflect on our life,” Gee said in a statement.
The “Best In Show” competition was judged by a panel of local artists including Susanne Crane from 2 Artists LLC, and artist, muralist, and NIACC Visual Arts Instructor Alexis Beucler.
The judges considered beauty, skill and technique, inherent meaning, uniqueness, and fulfilled intent in their evaluation says the release. According to Sculptures on Parade chairperson Robin Anderson, each of the judges had a favorite, but the Gee piece was in everyone’s top three.
“The judges were very intentional in their selection. It took some doing, but they eventually reached a consensus on the Ruth Gee sculpture, noting the unique style, texture, and final finish.” Anderson said in a statement.
This piece, along with many others in the exhibit, is available for sale or lease. The purchase price of “Reflective Moments” is $15,000. Sculptures not purchased will be taken down in April 2023 and returned to the artists or sent to other public art programs. A new exhibit will open in early May, incorporating the permanent sculptures into the display and adding new pieces on loan from the artists.
The 80-piece exhibit follows a 1.7-mile walk designed to lead participants on a looping route to the Cultural Crescent and back to the Mason City central core. For more information about the program, contact River City Sculptures on Parade at 641-423-5724.
PHOTOS: River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Crocodile
Crocodile" by Dale Lewis. First on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Horse by Travis Sorenson
"Horse" by Travis Sorenson. Second on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
The Nest by Virginia Sperry
"The Nest" by Virginia Sperry. Third on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Chuckles
"Chuckles" by Dale Lewis. Fourth on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Hard Hat Kid
"Hard Hat Kid" by Lee Leuning and Sherry Treeby
Rae Burnette
Unity
"Unity" by Heather Wall. Sixth on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Self Made Man
"Self Made Man" by Bobbie Carlyle. Seventh on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
The Power of Three
"The Power of Three" by Kimber Fiebiger. Eighth on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
I Am The Walrus
"I Am The Walrus" by Dale Lewis. Ninth on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Narrow Escape
"Narrow Escape" by Gary Hovey and Jim Perrine. 10th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
All the World
"All the World" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby; 11th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Healing a Broken Heart
"Healing a Broken Heart" by Lynn Peterson; 12th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
The Messenger
"The Messenger" by Tim James and Aidan DeMarais; 13th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Kiinetic Weather Disturbance Ensemble
"Kinetic Weather Disturbance Ensemble" by Douglas Walker; 14th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Globe Gazette
David & Phyllis
"David & Phyllis" by Wayne Salge; 15th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Unwinding
"Unwinding" by Kimber Fiebiger; 16th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Psychedelic Ruin
"Psychedelic Ruin" by Neil Wiffill and Shelby Nower; 17th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Little Fawn
"Little Fawn" by Fritz Hoppe; 18th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Natural Wonders
"Natural Wonders" by Michele Moushey Dale; 19th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Food Chain
"Food Chain" by Jerry Nelson; 20th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Renard-Kit Fox
"Renard-Kit Fox" by Pokey Park; 21st on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Summer Distractions II
"Summer Distractions II" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby; 22nd on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Today's Readers are Tomorrow's Leaders
"Today's Readers are Tomorrow's Leaders" by Bobbie Carlyle; 23rd on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Book Peddlers
"Book Peddlers" by Jack Morford; 24th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Circle of Friend
"Circle of Friend" by Karen Crain; 25th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Little Red Riding Hood
"Little Red Riding Hood" by Del Pettigrew; 26th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
The Monumental Professor
"The Monumental Professor" by Gregory Johnson; 27th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Huckleberry Daze
"Huckleberry Daze" by Jerry McKellar; 28th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Red Dress
"Red Dress" by Shohini Ghosh; 29th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Rock Dragon
"Rock Dragon" by Heather Wall; 30th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Spiral Dance
"Spiral Dance" by Harold Linke; 31st on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Rocky
"Rocky" by Heidi Hoy; 32nd on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Girlilla & Tiney
"Girilla & Tiney" by Gary Hovey; 33rd on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Sum Pig
"Sum Pig" by Kyle Fokken; 34th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Mr. Eggwards
"Mr. Eggwards" by Kimber Fiebiger; 35th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Hazel
"Hazel" by Gregory Mendez; 36th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Fish Story
"Fish Story" by Martha Pettigrew; 37th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Muse-ic
"Muse-ic" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby; 38th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Come Together
"Come Together" by Alex Mendez; 39th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
American Architect
"American Architect" by Martha Pettigrew; 40th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Lost in a Dream
"Lost in a Dream" by Jack Morford; 41st on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Clownin'
"Clownin'" by Pati Stajcar; 42nd on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Paper Boy
"Paper Boy" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby; 43rd on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Hope
"Hope" by Gregory Johnson; 44th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Stand for the Flag
"Stand for the Flag" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby; 45th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Sunrise Serenade
"Sunrise Serenade" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby; 46th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Seated Couple
"Seated Couple" by Rick Haugen; 47th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
It Starts with Three
"It Starts with Three" by Tom Ford; 48th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Personal Passage
"Personal Passage" by Don Smalley; 49th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
76 Trombones
"76 Trombones" by Douglas Walker; 50th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
My Little Deer
"My Little Deer" by Christine Knapp; 52nd on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Sprout and Shard
"Sprout and Shard" by Mark Hall; 53rd on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
American Farmer
"American Farmer" by Sondra Jonson; 54th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Tip See
"Tip See" by Craig Snyder; 55th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Focus
"Focus" by Osamede Obazee; 56th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Dragonfly
"Dragonfly" by Crysten Nesseth; 57th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Reflective Moments
"Reflective Moments" by Ruth Gee; 58th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
To Dance in Joy
"To Dance in Joy" by James Michael Maher; 59th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Who Rescued Who?
"Who Rescued Who?" by Lori Alcott; 60th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Well Mannered
"Well Mannered" by Del Pettigrew; 61st on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Jam n Eggs
"Jam n Eggs" by Kimber Fiebiger; 62nd on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Natural Alterations
"Natural Alterations" by Jim Pedersen and Ryan Pedersen; 63rd on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Waldgeist
"Waldgeist" by Lee Badger; 64th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Beary Sharing
"Beary Sharing" by Pokey Park; 65th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Sundays With Jessie
"Sundays With Jessie" by Susan Geissler; 66th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Rook Roost
"Rook Roost" by Jim Green; 67th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Mother and Child
"Mother and Child" by Karen Crain; 68th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Bucky
"Bucky" by Dale Lewis; 69th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Maestro
"Maestro" by Lee Lunning and Sherri Treeby; 70th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Silver Belle
"Silver Belle" by Heather Wall; 71st on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
No Time to Say Hello, Goodbye
"No Time to Say Hello, Goodbye" by Kimber Fiebiger; 72nd on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Puddle Hunt
"Puddle Hunt" by Susan Geissler; 73rd on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
School's Out
"School's Out" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby; 74th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
The Farmer
"The Farmer" by Lawrence Starck; 75th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Polished Performance
"Polished Performance" by Dee Clements; 76th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Going for the Goal
"Going for the Goal" by Dee Clements; 77th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Crack the Whip
"Crack the Whip" by Dee Clements; 78th on the River City Sculptures on Parade 2022-2023 Walking Tour.
Rae Burnette
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!