River City Sculptures on Parade announces competition winner

A sculpture depicting a young girl at the water's edge was selected as the winner of the 10th Annual River City Sculptures on Parade "Best in Show" competition.

The piece, entitled "Reflective Moments," is the creation of Ruth Gee of Hastings, Michigan. She will receiving a cash award of $2,000, according to a press release.

The pedestal for “Reflective Moments” is sponsored by Tim and Betty Lucas and is on display on North Federal Avenue in front of Jaspersen Insurance. Creating this bronze sculpture was a new endeavor for Gee, who specializes in portraiture and describes herself first and foremost as a painter.

“This was my first bronze sculpture and was meant to emphasize the need to take time and reflect on our life,” Gee said in a statement.

The “Best In Show” competition was judged by a panel of local artists including Susanne Crane from 2 Artists LLC, and artist, muralist, and NIACC Visual Arts Instructor Alexis Beucler.

The judges considered beauty, skill and technique, inherent meaning, uniqueness, and fulfilled intent in their evaluation says the release. According to Sculptures on Parade chairperson Robin Anderson, each of the judges had a favorite, but the Gee piece was in everyone’s top three.

“The judges were very intentional in their selection. It took some doing, but they eventually reached a consensus on the Ruth Gee sculpture, noting the unique style, texture, and final finish.” Anderson said in a statement.

This piece, along with many others in the exhibit, is available for sale or lease. The purchase price of “Reflective Moments” is $15,000. Sculptures not purchased will be taken down in April 2023 and returned to the artists or sent to other public art programs. A new exhibit will open in early May, incorporating the permanent sculptures into the display and adding new pieces on loan from the artists.

The 80-piece exhibit follows a 1.7-mile walk designed to lead participants on a looping route to the Cultural Crescent and back to the Mason City central core. For more information about the program, contact River City Sculptures on Parade at 641-423-5724.