Ring in the New Year in North Iowa

Say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022 by celebrating at your favorite spots in the North Iowa area. Looking for the best places to bring in the new year? Take a peek and see where the best locations are for you and your friends to celebrate.

New Year's Eve House Party at Brix Wine & Whiskey and Mason City Brewing

Brix Wine & Whiskey and Mason City Brewing are teaming up together to host a New Year's Eve house party that starts on 5 p.m. At the cost of $30 per ticket, which can be purchased on eventbrite, attendees can enjoy charcuterie, heavy appetizers, and drink specials at Brix. Mason City Brewing is taking on hosting a dance and a midnight toast, which is covered through the same ticket.

Brix owner Melissa Evans wanted to put on a dance since it was something different and reminded her of the festivities she experienced in Texas. She added it was perfect partnering with Mason City Brewing since they have the space.

"There's a lot of excitement coming from the women from the perspective of dressing up and going somewhere," said Evans.

New Year's Eve at Limestone Brewers in Osage

Limestone Brewers has a little bit of everything for everyone in your friend group for New Year's Eve. The party begins at 7 p.m. and will be capped off towards the end with glitter beer from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Put on your thinking caps for trivia that starts at 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Starting at the same time will be an axe-throwing tournament. Those who wish to compete need to register first by going to limestonebrewers.com.

At 9 p.m., gather your friends and your special someone to see the ball drop.

Live music at TAP'd in Clear Lake

Looking for a spot with live music? TAP'd might be the spot for you. Enjoy music from Jolly Rodgers and the Good Time Pirates playing at TAP'd for the first time. This new-to-TAP'd band plays all your favorite classic rock songs and will be starting at 9 p.m.

Manager Kyle Hejna said TAP'd will be opening at 2 p.m. for those who want to catch the Cotton Bowl, which starts at 3:30 p.m. TAP'd is offering their seasonal cocktail menu along with their craft specials.

"We are hoping for a really good crowd," said Hejna.

Sharkys New Years Eve Day Party at Sunset Sharkys in Clear Lake

Enjoy celebrating New Years Eve without the stress of getting a babysitter or being in the cold late at night by going to Sharkys. Try the complimentary appetizer and drink specials that will be offered all day.

Sharkys will also be having guest musician Beau Bonner on stage from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bonner, according Sharkys manager Cinda Pankratz, has a country and rock sound. All the fun of this open to all party is so you can be back to see the ball drop from the comfort of your own house.

"Stay healthy and be with friends because nothing is guaranteed tomorrow," said owner Jason Winters.

Pankratz said they decided to go with a day party since they thought it would be a safer option for customers and hearing quite a few people say they wanted to be home earlier.

"I talked to quite a few customers and friends and they said they are really looking forward to a day party," said Pankratz.

Other New Year's Eve spots

Looking for something for a little bit more of what you are used to? Some favorite spots in the area will be open to those who want to go with friends and celebrate. Here are some of the places that will be open their regular hours on New Years Eve:

Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City

Rookies Rockin' Sports Bar in Clear Lake

Lorados in Mason City

For more upcoming happenings in North Iowa, check out North Iowa Escapades.

