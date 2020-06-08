Rescheduled Dancing for the Dream fundraiser canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2020 Dancing for the Dream event has been called off.

43 North Iowa officials announced the decision Monday afternoon.

“This was not an easy decision,” said Sherry Becker, 43 North Iowa executive director. “We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our dancers and supporters, but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

The annual fundraiser, which features a silent auction, live auction and dance contest, was rescheduled to June 27 earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Jan. 1, North Iowa Vocational Center Inc., or NIVC Services, and North Iowa Transition Center, or NITC, officially became 43 North Iowa after months of discussion between their governing board to determine the best path forward for the organizations and their clients.

43 North Iowa supports the home, employment and community experiences of people with disabilities in North Iowa.

Since the event started in 2009, it has raised more than $300,000. Last year, Dancing for the Dream raised $73,000.

Dancing for the Dream will return to the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake on March 27, 2021.