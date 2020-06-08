Rescheduled Dancing for the Dream fundraiser canceled

The 2020 Dancing for the Dream event has been called off.
43 North Iowa officials announced the decision Monday afternoon.
“This was not an easy decision,” said Sherry Becker, 43 North Iowa executive director. “We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our dancers and supporters, but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”
The annual fundraiser, which features a silent auction, live auction and dance contest, was rescheduled to June 27 earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Jan. 1, North Iowa Vocational Center Inc., or NIVC Services, and North Iowa Transition Center, or NITC, officially became 43 North Iowa after months of discussion between their governing board to determine the best path forward for the organizations and their clients.
43 North Iowa supports the home, employment and community experiences of people with disabilities in North Iowa.
Since the event started in 2009, it has raised more than $300,000. Last year, Dancing for the Dream raised $73,000.
Dancing for the Dream will return to the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake on March 27, 2021.
Although 2021 will be a new Dancing for the Dream event, many of this year’s scheduled dancers will compete for the Crystal Ball trophy for raising the most funds for the cause.
The North Iowa “celebrity” dancers and their partners scheduled to compete in the 2020 contest were:
- Diane Arndt, Reflections Salon, with Patrick Storby, Reflections Salon.
- Laura Bernemann, MercyOne, with Dave Bernemann, NIACC.
- Mother Terri Cosselman, Apple Valley Assisted Living, with her son Damian Beard, Wells Fargo.
- Colleen Byrnes, Mitchell County Regional Health, with Josh Byrnes, Osage Municipal Utilities.
- Anne Hansen, Mason City Schools, with John Derryberry, 43 North Iowa.
- Kristy Emerson, Schupick & Associates, PC, with Pattie Lathrop, Schupick & Associates, PC.
- Mary Jane Porter, retired Mason City Schools teacher, with Sam Crosser, samstunes.com.
Sponsors, supporters, and ticket holders can expect to be contacted about the status of their 2020 donations.
“We are grateful for those of you who have urged us to keep ticket sales and donations to support service programs this year, but we are also sensitive to the economic implications this pandemic has had on many north Iowa companies and citizens,” said John Derryberry, 43 North Iowa associate director.
For questions, call Derryberry at 319-651-2545 or Becker at 641-430-1503.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette.
