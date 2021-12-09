Read like the Dickens: 'A Christmas Carol' comes to Mason City Community Theatre

There's no reason to be a humbug when seeing the dramatic reading performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Mason City Community Theatre.

Charles Dickens' Christmas classic, "A Christmas Carol," tells the story of a greedy man who learns about the true meaning and spirit of Christmas.

The Mason City Community Theatre is taking this Christmas tale and telling it through a dramatic-reading performance. Second-time director Angelina Moe said doing a dramatic reading has helped the theatre still have a performance during the holiday season while keeping the stress level down.

"(A dramatic reading) also helps keep down the time commitment so that people can still be with their families," said Moe.

Cast members Andrew Balduf and Sid Bohls said they enjoyed the fact they did not have to memorize lines and be a part of theatre performance since there was less of a time commitment with this show.

"I just like reading out loud, like it's easy and it come very naturally. (This show) is an easy and relaxed sort of atmosphere," said Balduf.

"I probably wouldn't have been able to do a Christmas show if it weren't a dramatic reading, because I'm busy this time of year. I'm a pastor and to be able to devote a few evenings to this show has been a treat," said Bohls.

Moe explained a dramatic reading allows actors to experiment with their range, which is done through doing different voices for characters. Since "A Christmas Carol" has quite a collection of characters, the show's actors have multiple parts.

"I think anyone can do (a dramatic reading). You don't have to be an actor. You don't have to have a good memory, you just have to love to tell a story," said Moe.

Throughout the process, Moe has encouraged cast members to experiment with their voice acting. "...as long as the audience can hear you and understand you, have fun with it," said Moe. "We've got quite a range."

"My primary part is the narrator. I do have two or three other characters. But I try to make the most out of them," said Bohls. "Both Andrew and I play with accents and different voices for different characters, which is a lot of fun to add to the reading, just to make it more interesting."

Moe said one reason "A Christmas Carol" is popular with audiences is because of its message. "It shows you that man can change. Even the stingiest, coldest, darkest miser can become warm-hearted and soft in the course of a night," said Moe.

"I think this story is really meaningful." said Bohls. "It gets really dark and shows the ugly side of humanity and what people are capable of doing to each other. But also, it really is optimistic at the end about how humans can get better and what we can do to improve ourselves."

"A Christmas Carol" opened Friday. A second evening show opens at 7 p.m. Saturday, and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday will end the run.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to sing Christmas carols during the show.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and can be purchased through the theatre's Eventbrite or at their box office. Masks are required.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

